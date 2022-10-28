How to complete Out of Position Chiesa SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This is the first Out of Position SBC.

FIFA players can get a right-winger version of Federico Chiesa from Juventus by completing an Out of Position squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today.

The Out of Position promotion changes the position of the selected player and their attributes to follow the position change. Chiesa plays as a left-winger in his gold version and EA changed him to a right-winger.

Not much has changed with the upgrade aside from his position. Chiesa had his Passing (+5), Physical (+4), Shooting (+4), Dribbling (+3), Defending (+3), and Pace (+2) slightly increased compared to his 84-rated gold version.

Out of Position Chiesa has great skills, but you can further improve his Shooting (+6), Pace (+4), and Physical (+4) by applying the hawk chemistry style. This will raise his skills ranging from 76 to 95, except for his 84-rated Defending.

To get this special card, you have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Seria A. The first segment asks for an 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from Juventus. The second one requires an 86-rated team with no less than one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from Serie A.

You’ll spend around 148,300 to 149,650 FUT coins to build both squads from scratch depending on which platform you play on. By completing both segments, you’ll also receive a mixed players pack and a jumbo premium gold pack.

This SBC will expire on Nov. 4. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn an Out of Position version of Federico Chiesa in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Out of Position Federico Chiesa SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 84-rated TOTW David Soria (Getafe)

84-rated TOTW David Soria (Getafe) CB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CB: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) CDM: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) CDM: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus) LM: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) ST: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) ST: 83-rated Jorge “Koke” Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

Serie A