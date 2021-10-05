How to complete OTW Pedro SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete five squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Flashback version of Pedro Ledesma from Lazio to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Pedro’s first special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his first Premier League season in 2015-16. The SBC will be available until Friday, Oct. 8.

EA has mainly upgraded Pedro’s Pace (+12), Shooting (+11), and Physical (+11) when compared to his 78-rated gold version card. His other skills received a minor increase, such as his Defending (+8), Passing (+7), and Dribbling (+3). The devs didn’t upgrade his five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, though.

You can further boost Flashback Pedro’s stats if you apply the hunter chemistry style, which will increase his Shooting (+7) and Pace (+6). That will maximize his Acceleration and greatly increase his Shooting stats, getting a 96-rated Volleys stat, 94-rated Finishing, and 91-rated Shot Power.

The Flashback Pedro is a great card and costs around 86,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, 89,050 on Xbox, and 89,900 on PC. Even though this price is a bit high and you can find similar tradable players, the fact that it’s a Flashback version makes it more interesting than just a gold item.

If you want to complete the Flashback Pedro SBC, you’ll have to turn in five different squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, Top Form, Past and Present, and La Furia Roja.

SBC Conditions Reward Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry. Two players pack Rare Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry and 11 rare players. Two players pack Top Form 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one Team of the Week (Inform) card. Gold pack Past and Present 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from both Premier League and Serie A. Small electrum players pack La Furia Roja 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Spain. Premium gold pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Pedro Ledesma SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Gold Squad

GK: Petros Mantalos 76-rated (AEK Athens)

Petros Mantalos 76-rated (AEK Athens) CB: Jean-Pierre Nsame 78-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Jean-Pierre Nsame 78-rated (BSC Young Boys) CB: Cristhian Stuani 76-rated (Girona FC)

Cristhian Stuani 76-rated (Girona FC) CB: Sander Berge 76-rated (Sheffield United)

Sander Berge 76-rated (Sheffield United) LM: Myrto Uzuni 75-rated (Ferencvárosi TC)

Myrto Uzuni 75-rated (Ferencvárosi TC) CM: Steven Nzonzi 78-rated (Roma)

Steven Nzonzi 78-rated (Roma) CM: Gregoire Defrel 77-rated (Sassuolo)

Gregoire Defrel 77-rated (Sassuolo) RM: David Brooks 76-rated (AFC Bournemouth)

David Brooks 76-rated (AFC Bournemouth) LF: Jordan Larsson 77-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Jordan Larsson 77-rated (Spartak Moscow) RF: Abderrazak Hamdallah 77-rated (Al Nassr)

Abderrazak Hamdallah 77-rated (Al Nassr) ST: Omar Al Somah 76-rated (Al Ahli)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Dominik Kohr 75-rated (Mainz 05)

Dominik Kohr 75-rated (Mainz 05) LB: Ulises Dávila 75-rated (Macarthur FC)

Ulises Dávila 75-rated (Macarthur FC) CB: David Ospina 79-rated (Napoli)

David Ospina 79-rated (Napoli) CB: Eric Bailly 79-rated (Manchester United)

Eric Bailly 79-rated (Manchester United) RB: Salem Al Dawsari 76-rated (Al Hilal)

Salem Al Dawsari 76-rated (Al Hilal) CDM: Lukáš Kalvach 76-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)

Lukáš Kalvach 76-rated (Viktoria Plzeň) CDM: Rodrigo Machado 79-rated (Leeds United)

Rodrigo Machado 79-rated (Leeds United) CAM: Juan Quintero 79-rated (Shenzhen Kaisa)

Juan Quintero 79-rated (Shenzhen Kaisa) CAM : Ross Barkley 78-rated (Chelsea)

: Ross Barkley 78-rated (Chelsea) ST: Alexander Isak 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Alexander Isak 82-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Callum Wilson 79-rated (Newcastle United)

Top Form

GK: Bernd Leno 83-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 83-rated (Arsenal) LB: Alex Sandro 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Sandro 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CB: Kortney Hause 81-rated (Aston Villa)

Kortney Hause 81-rated (Aston Villa) RB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) LM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) CM: Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal) RM: Ferrán Torres 82-rated (Manchester City)

Ferrán Torres 82-rated (Manchester City) CAM Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Arsenal) CAM: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Past and Present

GK: Sergio Asenjo 83-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 83-rated (Villarreal) LB: José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Felipe Augusto Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla) CM: David Jiménez Silva 85-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Jiménez Silva 85-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club) RM : Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: João Félix Sequeira 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

João Félix Sequeira 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) ST: Iago Aspas 94-rated (Celta)

La Furia Roja