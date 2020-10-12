How to complete OTW Hwang Hee-chan SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig on Sunday, Oct. 11. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is the first special card Hwang has received in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The OTW promo gives special cards to players who transferred to another club for the 2020-21 soccer season. Hwang moved from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig in July. The OTW cards are live items that receive an update every time the player earns a Team of the Week (TOTW) version.

Mess with the Bull, you get the horns. 😤@RBLeipzig_EN's Hwang Hee-chan is One to Watch. Squad Building Challenge available in #FUT21 now. pic.twitter.com/UcNwScVNw8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 11, 2020

This is a cheap SBC at around 14,000 FUT coins on any platform—too cheap for a card that already has 93 Pace and a four-star weak foot, which are great for a striker. You’ll have until Oct. 18 to earn coins to complete this SBC.

If you want to complete OTW Hwang SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 82-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Bundesliga

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete OTW Hwang SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.