How to complete Oct. 7’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete four squads.

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Oct. 14 to complete four squads: Sweden vs. Greece, Germany vs. Romania, Colombia vs. Brazil, and Belgium vs. France.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The Germany vs. Romania SBC, for example, asks for a 70-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least two gold players, plus two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, and at least one player from both Germany and Romania. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a mixed players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Sweden vs. Greece Silver players with 70 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least two players from the same league, a maximum of six different nationalities, and one player from both Sweeden and Greece. Small prime mixed players pack Germany vs. Romania 70-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least two gold players, plus two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, and at least one player from both Germany and Romania. Mixed players pack Colombia vs. Brazil 72-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least six gold players, a maximum of six different clubs, and at least one player from both Colombia and Brazil. Small rare gold players pack Belgium vs. France 75-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same nation, and one from both France and Belgium. Prime electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 19,000 to 25,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Sweden vs. Greece

GK: Samuel Şahin-Radlinger 67-rated (SV Ried)

Samuel Şahin-Radlinger 67-rated (SV Ried) LB: Markus Suttner 71-rated (FK Austria Wien)

Markus Suttner 71-rated (FK Austria Wien) CB: Nico Antonitsch 65-rated (FC Ingolstadt)

Nico Antonitsch 65-rated (FC Ingolstadt) CB: Christoph Kobald 69-rated (Karlsruher SC)

Christoph Kobald 69-rated (Karlsruher SC) RB: Marvin Rittmüller 65-rated (FC Heidenheim)

Marvin Rittmüller 65-rated (FC Heidenheim) CDM: Nick Besler 66-rated (Real Salt Lake)

Nick Besler 66-rated (Real Salt Lake) LM: Jackson Yueill 71-rated (SJ Earthquakes)

Jackson Yueill 71-rated (SJ Earthquakes) RM: Alexander Kačaniklić 70-rated (HNK Hajduk Split)

Alexander Kačaniklić 70-rated (HNK Hajduk Split) CAM: Bobby Wood 67-rated (Real Salt Lake)

Bobby Wood 67-rated (Real Salt Lake) ST: Brian White 65-rated (Whitecaps FC)

Brian White 65-rated (Whitecaps FC) ST: Lucas Cavallini 73-rated (Whitecaps FC)

Germany vs. Romania

GK: Dinu Moldovan 63-rated (Chindia)

Dinu Moldovan 63-rated (Chindia) CB: João Miguel 63-rated (FC Argeș)

João Miguel 63-rated (FC Argeș) CB: Félix Mathaus 63-rated (Gaz Metan Mediaș)

Félix Mathaus 63-rated (Gaz Metan Mediaș) CB: Erico C. da Silva 67-rated (UTA Arad)

Erico C. da Silva 67-rated (UTA Arad) CDM: Francisco Santos Júnior 64-rated (Gaz Metan Mediaș)

Francisco Santos Júnior 64-rated (Gaz Metan Mediaș) CDM: Ioan Filip 63-rated (Gaz Metan Mediaș)

Ioan Filip 63-rated (Gaz Metan Mediaș) LM: Naïm Sliti 75-rated (Ettifaq FC)

Naïm Sliti 75-rated (Ettifaq FC) RM: George Merloi 63-rated (FC Voluntari)

George Merloi 63-rated (FC Voluntari) CAM: Ljubomir Fejsa 75-rated (Al Ahli)

Ljubomir Fejsa 75-rated (Al Ahli) ST: Abderrazak Hamdallah 77-rated (Al Nassr)

Abderrazak Hamdallah 77-rated (Al Nassr) ST: Vincent Aboubakar 77-rated (Al Nassr)

Colombia vs. Brazil

GK: César Ramos 57-rated (Rayados)

César Ramos 57-rated (Rayados) LB: Bradley Lucas Falcão 60-rated (FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin)

Bradley Lucas Falcão 60-rated (FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin) CB: Matías Kranevitter 77-rated (Rayados)

Matías Kranevitter 77-rated (Rayados) CB: Héctor Moreno 77-rated (Rayados)

Héctor Moreno 77-rated (Rayados) RB: Erick Ávalos 59-rated (Tigres)

Erick Ávalos 59-rated (Tigres) CDM: Guido Pizarro 75-rated (Tigres)

Guido Pizarro 75-rated (Tigres) CDM: Luis Romo 77-rated (Cruz Azul)

Luis Romo 77-rated (Cruz Azul) CAM: Luis Quiñones 76-rated (Tigres)

Luis Quiñones 76-rated (Tigres) CAM: Víctor Guzmán 75-rated (Pachuca)

Víctor Guzmán 75-rated (Pachuca) ST: Kacper Śpiewak 59-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza)

Kacper Śpiewak 59-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza) ST: Patryk Czarnowski 58-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza)

Belgium vs. France