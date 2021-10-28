How to complete Oct. 28’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Nov. 4 to complete four squads: Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord, Valencia vs. Villarreal CF, Bergamo Calcio vs. Latium, and Spurs vs. Manchester United.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the usual minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The Bergamo Calcio vs. Latium squad, for example, asks for a 72-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least four gold players, a maximum of four players from the same league, at least five clubs, and two players from both Atalanta and Lazio. Those who complete it will be rewarded with an electrum players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord Silver players with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one rare player, three different leagues, a maximum of four players from the same club, and at least one player from Eredivisie. Small electrum players pack Valencia vs. Villarreal CF 70-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least two gold players, plus two rare cards, a maximum of four different nationalities, and at least two players from LaLiga. Premium gold pack Bergamo Calcio vs. Latium 72-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least four gold players, a maximum of four players from the same league, at least five clubs, and two players from both Atalanta and Lazio. Electrum players pack Spurs vs. Manchester United 75-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, a maximum of three different leagues, and one player from both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Jumbo premium gold pack

EA will also grant you a premium gold players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 17,000 to 21,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of them from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord

GK: Alfred Gomis 76-rated (Rennes)

Alfred Gomis 76-rated (Rennes) CB: Félix Eboa Eboa 65-rated (EA Guingamp)

Félix Eboa Eboa 65-rated (EA Guingamp) CB: Moustapha Name 69-rated (Paris FC)

Moustapha Name 69-rated (Paris FC) CB: Abdelhamid El Kaoutari 66-rated (Nancy)

Abdelhamid El Kaoutari 66-rated (Nancy) CDM: Birama Touré 70-rated (AJ Auxerre)

Birama Touré 70-rated (AJ Auxerre) CDM: Souleymane Diarra 69-rated (EA Guingamp)

Souleymane Diarra 69-rated (EA Guingamp) LM: Darlin Yongwa 66-rated (Niart)

Darlin Yongwa 66-rated (Niart) RM: Noussair Mazraoui 80-rated (Ajax)

Noussair Mazraoui 80-rated (Ajax) CAM: Ousseynou Thioune 68-rated (FCSM)

Ousseynou Thioune 68-rated (FCSM) ST: Duckens Nazon 66-rated (Quevilly Rouen Métropole)

Duckens Nazon 66-rated (Quevilly Rouen Métropole) ST: Bevic Moussiti-Oko 69-rated (AC Ajaccio)

Valencia vs. Villarreal CF

GK: Cody Cropper 64-rated (FC Cincinnati)

Cody Cropper 64-rated (FC Cincinnati) CB: Ian Fray 53-rated (Inter Miami)

Ian Fray 53-rated (Inter Miami) CB: Josh Williams 68-rated (Columbus Crew)

Josh Williams 68-rated (Columbus Crew) CB: Brendan Hines-Ike 65-rated (D.C. United)

Brendan Hines-Ike 65-rated (D.C. United) LWB: Ignacio Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Ignacio Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad) RWB: Valentin Crețu 69-rated (FCSB)

Valentin Crețu 69-rated (FCSB) CM: Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Ciprian Deac 71-rated (CFR 1907 Cluj)

Ciprian Deac 71-rated (CFR 1907 Cluj) CM: Alexandru Crețu 67-rated (Universitatea Craiova)

Alexandru Crețu 67-rated (Universitatea Craiova) ST: Cristian Gavra 58-rated (Academica)

Cristian Gavra 58-rated (Academica) ST: Vlad Morar 63-rated (Gaz Metan Medias)

Bergamo Calcio vs. Latium

GK: Luke McGee 62-rated (Forest Green)

Luke McGee 62-rated (Forest Green) LB: Frazer Blake-Tracy 61-rated (Burton Albion)

Frazer Blake-Tracy 61-rated (Burton Albion) CB: Rob Holding 77-rated (Arsenal)

Rob Holding 77-rated (Arsenal) CB: Kyle Jameson 61-rated (Oldham Athletic)

Kyle Jameson 61-rated (Oldham Athletic) RB: Jamie Sterry 62-rated (Hartlepool United)

Jamie Sterry 62-rated (Hartlepool United) CDM: Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley)

Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley) CDM: Nathan Sheron 60-rated (Harrogate Town)

Nathan Sheron 60-rated (Harrogate Town) CAM: Sebastian Bonecki 82-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza)

Sebastian Bonecki 82-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza) CAM: Luis Muriel 60-rated (Atalanta)

Luis Muriel 60-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) ST: Patryk Czarnowski 58-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza)

Spurs vs. Manchester United