How to complete Oct. 22’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get several packs by completing this SBC.

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Oct. 22 that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Oct. 28 to complete four squads: Ajax vs. PSV, OGC Nice vs. OL, Roma FC vs. Napoli, and Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The OGC Nice vs. OL squad, for example, asks for a 70-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least three gold players, plus two rare cards, four players from the same nation, and at least two players from Ligue 1. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a mixed players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Ajax vs. PSV Silver players with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one rare player, three players from the same league, a maximum of six different clubs, and at least two players from Eredivisie. Mixed players pack OGC Nice vs. OL 70-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least three gold players, plus two rare cards, four players from the same nation, and at least two players from Ligue 1. Premium mixed players pack Roma FC vs. Napoli 72-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least five gold players, a maximum of three players from the same club, at least one player from both Roma and Napoli. Small prime gold players pack Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 75-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, five different nationalities, and one from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Prime mixed players pack

EA will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 19,000 to 20,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ajax vs. PSV

GK: Hendrik Bonmann 66-rated (Würzburg)

Hendrik Bonmann 66-rated (Würzburg) CB: Philipp Max 80-rated (PSV)

Philipp Max 80-rated (PSV) CB: Christian Strohdiek 67-rated (Würzburg)

Christian Strohdiek 67-rated (Würzburg) CB: Mërgim Mavraj 70-rated (Türkgücü)

Mërgim Mavraj 70-rated (Türkgücü) CDM: Nzuzi Toko 66-rated (Würzburg)

Nzuzi Toko 66-rated (Würzburg) CDM: Quirin Moll 66-rated (1860 München)

Quirin Moll 66-rated (1860 München) LM: Noussair Mazraoui 80-rated (Ajax)

Noussair Mazraoui 80-rated (Ajax) RM: Merveille Biankadi 67-rated (1860 München)

Merveille Biankadi 67-rated (1860 München) CAM: Adam Radwański 65-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza)

Adam Radwański 65-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza) ST: Roman Gergel 65-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza)

Roman Gergel 65-rated (Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza) ST: Petar Slišković 65-rated (Türkgücü)

OGC Nice vs. OL

GK: Stefan Drljača 62-rated (Borussia Dortmund II)

Stefan Drljača 62-rated (Borussia Dortmund II) CB: Kevin Kraus 64-rated (Kaiserslautern)

Kevin Kraus 64-rated (Kaiserslautern) CB: Florian Carstens 64-rated (SVWW)

Florian Carstens 64-rated (SVWW) CB: Gerrit Gohlke 63-rated (SV Waldhof)

Gerrit Gohlke 63-rated (SV Waldhof) LM: Hakim Traoré 56-rated (VfL Osnabrück)

Hakim Traoré 56-rated (VfL Osnabrück) CM: Marc Lais 64-rated (SVWW)

Marc Lais 64-rated (SVWW) CM: Oliver Wähling 64-rated (VfL Osnabrück)

Oliver Wähling 64-rated (VfL Osnabrück) RM: Marius Kleinsorge 64-rated (Kaiserslautern)

Marius Kleinsorge 64-rated (Kaiserslautern) LF: Rafael Alcântara 80-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Rafael Alcântara 80-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RF: Mario Lemina 75-rated (OGC Nice)

Mario Lemina 75-rated (OGC Nice) ST: Andy Delort 81-rated (OGC Nice)

Roma FC vs. Napoli

GK: Vedran Janjetović 58-rated (WS Wanderers)

Vedran Janjetović 58-rated (WS Wanderers) LB: Ivan Vujica 60-rated (Western United)

Ivan Vujica 60-rated (Western United) CB: Kai Trewin 59-rated (Brisbane Roar)

Kai Trewin 59-rated (Brisbane Roar) CB: Luke Bodnar 58-rated (Perth Glory)

Luke Bodnar 58-rated (Perth Glory) RB: Jake McGing 63-rated (Macarthur)

Jake McGing 63-rated (Macarthur) LM: Carlo Armiento 57-rated (Perth Glory)

Carlo Armiento 57-rated (Perth Glory) CM: Aaron Mooy 77-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Aaron Mooy 77-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Lorenzo Pellegrini 81-rated (Roma)

Lorenzo Pellegrini 81-rated (Roma) RM: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) ST: Giovanni Moreno 77-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)

Giovanni Moreno 77-rated (Shanghai Shenhua) ST: Late Gao 79-rated (Guanszhou)

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid