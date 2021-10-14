How to complete Oct. 14’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Oct. 21 to complete four squads: Paris vs. Angers SCO, Aston Villa vs. Wolves, Latium vs. Inter, and Leverkusen vs. Bayern München.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The Germany vs. Romania SBC, for example, asks for a 70-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least two gold players, plus two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, and at least one player from both Germany and Romania. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a mixed players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Paris vs. Angers SCO Silver players with 70 chemistry minimum, at least two players from the same club, a maximum of four different leagues, and one player from Ligue 1. Three common gold players pack Aston Villa vs. Wolves 70-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least two gold players, plus one rare card, three players from the same league, and at least one player from Premier League. Small rare mixed players pack Latium vs. Inter 72-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least four gold players, a maximum of three players from the same nation, ate least four different nationalities, and at least one player from both Lazio and Internazionale. Premium mixed players pack Leverkusen vs. Bayern München 75-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least five different clubs, a maximum of three players from the same club, and one from both Bayern Munich and Bayern Leverkusen. Prime electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 18,000 to 24,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Paris vs. Angers SCO

GK: Renato Solís 66-rated (Sporting Cristal)

Renato Solís 66-rated (Sporting Cristal) CB: Nazareno Colombo 67-rated (Defensa)

Nazareno Colombo 67-rated (Defensa) CB: Miguel Angel Torrén 71-rated (Argentinos Jrs.)

Miguel Angel Torrén 71-rated (Argentinos Jrs.) CB: Johan Madrid 67-rated (Sporting Cristal)

Johan Madrid 67-rated (Sporting Cristal) LWB: Luís Marteli 67-rated (The Strongest)

Luís Marteli 67-rated (The Strongest) RWB: Diego Chávez 67-rated (Universitário)

Diego Chávez 67-rated (Universitário) CM: Kevin Gutiérrez 67-rated (Defensa)

Kevin Gutiérrez 67-rated (Defensa) CM: Esteban Rolón 68-rated (Boca Juniors)

Esteban Rolón 68-rated (Boca Juniors) CM: Christofer Gonzáles 71-rated (Sporting Cristal)

Christofer Gonzáles 71-rated (Sporting Cristal) ST: Miguel “Xeka” Rocha 77-rated (Lille)

Miguel “Xeka” Rocha 77-rated (Lille) ST: Jorge Recalde 69-rated (Olimpia)

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

GK: Guillermo Ochoa 80-rated (América)

Guillermo Ochoa 80-rated (América) CB: Andrea Belotti 81-rated (Torino)

Andrea Belotti 81-rated (Torino) CB: Lukas Parger 55-rated (SCR Altach)

Lukas Parger 55-rated (SCR Altach) CB: Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester City)

Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester City) LM: Samuel Stückler 57-rated (SK Sturm Graz)

Samuel Stückler 57-rated (SK Sturm Graz) CM: Marcel Schantl 56-rated (TSV Hartberg)

Marcel Schantl 56-rated (TSV Hartberg) CM: Adis Jasic 57-rated (Wolfsberger AC)

Adis Jasic 57-rated (Wolfsberger AC) RM: Nicolas Pépé 81-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 81-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Thierno Ballo 55-rated (SK Rapid Wien)

Thierno Ballo 55-rated (SK Rapid Wien) ST: Denis Tomic 56-rated (WSG Tirol)

Denis Tomic 56-rated (WSG Tirol) ST: Jürgen Lemmerer 56-rated (TSV Hartberg)

Latium vs. Inter

GK: Antonio Adán 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Antonio Adán 81-rated (Sporting CP) LB: Vitorino Pacheco Antunes 75-rated (Paçoz Ferreira)

Vitorino Pacheco Antunes 75-rated (Paçoz Ferreira) CB: Gonçalo Inácio 76-rated (Sporting CP)

Gonçalo Inácio 76-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Hmingthan Mawia 52-rated (Mumbai City)

Hmingthan Mawia 52-rated (Mumbai City) RB: Mohammed Dhot 49-rated (Odisha FC)

Mohammed Dhot 49-rated (Odisha FC) CDM: Ali Musrati 77-rated (Braga)

Ali Musrati 77-rated (Braga) CM: Anirudh Thapa 62-rated (Chennaiyin FC)

Anirudh Thapa 62-rated (Chennaiyin FC) CM: Ondřej Kolář 79-rated (Slavia Praha)

Ondřej Kolář 79-rated (Slavia Praha) LW: Ivan Perišić 81-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 81-rated (Internazionale) RW: Moberg Karlsson 76-rated (Sparta Praha)

Moberg Karlsson 76-rated (Sparta Praha) ST: Adam Hložek 76-rated (Sparta Praha)

Leverkusen vs. Bayern München