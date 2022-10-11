This is the first UEFA set of this FIFA cycle.

EA added the first set of UEFA Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. It’s a great and easy way to get player packs.

The usual Marquee Matchups SBC is released weekly on Thursdays based on four real key soccer games. The UEFA version marks the European tournament with a smaller version to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This UEFA SBC features two squads: Napoli FC vs. Ajax and PSG vs. SL Benfica. The solutions are different from special player items as they require much more conditions than just a team rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club.

The Napoli FC vs. Ajax segment asks for a 75-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three leagues, three players from the same nation, and one player from both Napoli and Ajax. Players who complete it will receive a small rare mixed players pack.

The PSG vs. SL Benfica solution is a 77-rated team, a maximum of six clubs, no less than one rare card, four different nationalities, and two players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica. The reward for this one is a prime electrum player pack.

If you don’t have fodder to spend on building these squads, you’ll spend around 10,800 to 12,150 FUT coins. After completing the whole SBC, you’ll also get a premium gold players pack as a reward.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Oct. 11’s UEFA Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Oct. 11’s UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Napoli FC vs. Ajax

GK: 59-rated Dong Heon Kim (Incheon United)

59-rated Dong Heon Kim (Incheon United) LB: 63-rated Ju Yong Lee (Incheon United)

63-rated Ju Yong Lee (Incheon United) CB: 57-rated Gun Park (Pohang Steelers)

57-rated Gun Park (Pohang Steelers) CB: 80-rated Edson Álvarez (Ajax)

80-rated Edson Álvarez (Ajax) RB: 59-rated Chang Soo Kim (Incheon United)

59-rated Chang Soo Kim (Incheon United) CM: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) CM: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) CM: 82-rated Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp)

82-rated Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp) LW: 81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

81-rated Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) RW: 64-rated Bo Seop Kim (Incheon United)

64-rated Bo Seop Kim (Incheon United) ST: 60-rated Si Hoo Hong (Incheon United)

PSG vs. SL Benfica