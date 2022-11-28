How to complete November POTM Kean SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Just one squad and one whole month to complete it.

Moise Kean is the best new Serie A Player of the Month, or POTM, in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The 87-rated POTM version of Kean is available through a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

EA sets a monthly pool to let the FIFA community decide who is the best player from a specific league. Kean was chosen as the best Serie A player from November and received this upgraded POTM version as a result.

The devs increased Kean’s Passing (+12), Dribbling (+10), Shooting (+10), Physical (+9), Defending (+9), and Pace (+7) when compared to his 78-rated gold version. Players can further boost his Pace (+7), Shooting (+6), and Dribbling, maximizing his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, and Shot Power stats.

This POTM SBC only requires players to build one 84-rated squad with at least one player with a minimum of 86 and one with 87 points of overall rating, plus a player from Serie A. This segment will cost around 50,800 to 52,950 FUT coins across the available platforms if you buy all the 11 cards.

You’ll have until Dec. 25 to complete this SBC. Here is the cheapest solution to complete the Serie A POTM Moise Kean SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete POTM Moise Kean SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team