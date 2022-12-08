How to complete November POTM Gnabry SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

His was chosen as the best Bundesliga player of November.

EA added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can get this special card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

EA sets a monthly pool to let the FIFA community decide who is the best player from a specific league. Gnabry was chosen as the best Bundesliga player in November and received this upgraded POTM version as a result.

The upgrade made to Gnabry’s original 85-rated gold version isn’t very expressive as the devs only made a general increase to his Pace (+3), Physical (+3), Shooting (+2), Passing (+2), Dribbling (+2), and Defending (+2).

You’ll have to turn in one 83-rated squad with at least one player with a minimum of 85 points of overall rating, plus a player from Bundesliga to get POTM Gnabry. This segment will cost around 16,750 to 17,000 FUT coins across the available platforms if you buy all the necessary cards.

You’ll have one month, until Jan. 8, to complete this SBC. Here is the cheapest solution to complete the Bundesliga POTM Serge Gnabry SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete POTM Serge Gnabry SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team