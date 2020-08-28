How to complete New Transfer Sané objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can earn a 96-rated card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for just playing the game.

EA Sports added a New Transfer 96-rated version of Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is the Sané’s second special card in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle. The winger received a Player Moments version in January, which was one of the best FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cards at that time. The German earned this card because he was transferred from Manchester City to Bayern Munich.

New Transfer Sané is on another level, however. EA has boosted almost all of his stats, including Passing (+8), Physical (+7), Shooting (+6), and Dribbling (+6), when compared to Sané’s 91-rated Player Moments version. The devs also boosted Sané’s weak foot from three stars to four stars, which will give players more opportunities to score with this new card.

New Transfer Sané’s objectives will expire on Sept. 4. That isn’t too much of a problem, though, since only one of the objectives requires you to win the matches while completing them.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn New Transfer Sané.