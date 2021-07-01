How to complete new Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can earn a set of different types of gold packs if you complete every squad.

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA selected four matchups featuring nations from international matchups that already took place. The company didn’t specify what tournament these matches are from nor when the games happened.

You’ll have until next Wednesday, July 7, to complete four squads as always: England vs. Iceland, Germany vs. Slovakia, Croatia vs. Portugal, and Italy vs. Spain. A new set of Marquee Matchups will then be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a premium rare gold players pack.

The England vs. Iceland SBC, for example, asks for 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, a minimum of three players from different leagues, and at least one player from both England and Iceland. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold player pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each of the segments you’ll have to do to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward England vs Iceland 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, a minimum of three players from different leagues, and at least one player from both England and Iceland. Gold players pack Germany vs Slovakia 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of four different leagues, a minimum of three different nationalities, and at least one player from both Germany and Slovakia. Jumbo premium gold pack Croatia vs Portugal 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of five different leagues, and at least one player from both Croatia and Portugal. Prime electrum players pack Italy vs Spain 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same nation, and at least one player from both Italy and Spain. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 33,000 to 36,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, which isn’t much to get tradable cards through the packs, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

England vs. Iceland

GK: Alex McCarthy 77-rated (Southampton)

Alex McCarthy 77-rated (Southampton) LB: Diego Ferraresso 63-rated (Cracovia)

Diego Ferraresso 63-rated (Cracovia) CB: Milan Rundić 59-rated (Podbeskidzie)

Milan Rundić 59-rated (Podbeskidzie) CB: Branislav Ivanović 78-rated (West Brom)

Branislav Ivanović 78-rated (West Brom) RB: Mehmet Çelik 77-rated (Lille)

Mehmet Çelik 77-rated (Lille) CDM: Nemanja Matić 80-rated (Manchester United)

Nemanja Matić 80-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Luka Milivojević 79-rated (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojević 79-rated (Crystal Palace) LM: Andreja Prokić 63-rated (Stal Mielec)

Andreja Prokić 63-rated (Stal Mielec) RM: Cengiz Ünder 78-rated (Leicester City)

Cengiz Ünder 78-rated (Leicester City) ST: Alex Sobczyk 63-rated (Górnik Zabrze)

Alex Sobczyk 63-rated (Górnik Zabrze) ST: Bradley Wright-Phillips 74-rated (Columbus Crew)

Germany vs. Slovakia

GK: Sinan Bolat 75-rated (KAA Gent)

Sinan Bolat 75-rated (KAA Gent) CB: Núrio Fortuna 75-rated (KAA Gent)

Núrio Fortuna 75-rated (KAA Gent) CB: Clinton Mukoni Mata 77-rated (Club Brugge)

Clinton Mukoni Mata 77-rated (Club Brugge) CB: Brandon Mechele 76-rated (Club Brugge)

Brandon Mechele 76-rated (Club Brugge) LM: Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli)

Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli) CM: Ruud Vormer 77-rated (Club Brugge)

Ruud Vormer 77-rated (Club Brugge) CM: Hans Vanaken 75-rated (Club Brugge)

Hans Vanaken 75-rated (Club Brugge) RM: Sven Kums 75-rated (KAA Gent)

Sven Kums 75-rated (KAA Gent) LW: Jordan Lukaku 76-rated (Royal Antwerp)

Jordan Lukaku 76-rated (Royal Antwerp) RW: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe 76-rated (KAA Gent)

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe 76-rated (KAA Gent) ST: Dieumerci Mbokani 78-rated (Royal Antwerp)

Croatia vs. Portugal

GK: Guillermo Ochoa 79-rated (América)

Guillermo Ochoa 79-rated (América) LB: Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga)

Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga) CB: Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CB: Luis Romo 75-rated (Cruz Azul)

Luis Romo 75-rated (Cruz Azul) RB: Luis Rodríguez 78-rated (Tigres)

Luis Rodríguez 78-rated (Tigres) CM: Dominik Livaković 80-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)

Dominik Livaković 80-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) CM: Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres)

Rafael Carioca 78-rated (Tigres) CAM: Leonardo Fernández 76-rated (Tigres)

Leonardo Fernández 76-rated (Tigres) LW: Ricardo Horta 79-rated (Braga)

Ricardo Horta 79-rated (Braga) RW: Ángel Mena 78-rated (León)

Ángel Mena 78-rated (León) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres)

Italy vs. Spain