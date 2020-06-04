How to complete Moments Maja SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Moments 93-rated version of Josh Maja from Bordeaux today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This special card can be completed until June 7. It celebrates Maja’s hattrick against Nîmes Olympique for the Ligue 1 side in December 2019. Bordeaux won that game 6-0 and it was Maja’s first career hattrick.

This is Maja’s first special card apart from his 75-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version. EA has massivelly boosted his stats— Shooting (+27), Pace (+21), Dribbling (+31), and Passing (+36), when compared to Maja’s 66-rated base silver card. It’s by far the most boosted card in the whole FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle.

Since Maja plays in Ligue 1, there are several cards that you can use to link him, including some Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards such as 94-rated Houssem Aouar from Lyon, a 94-rated Renato Sanches from Lille, and a 93-rated Victor Osimhen from Lille, who’ll strong link with Moments Maja as they’re both Nigerians.

Image via EA Sports

If you want to complete the Moments Maja SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, and at least one player from the Ligue 1. The other solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, and at least one TOTSSF or TOTW card.

This SBC is coming at a cheap price, considering you’ll earn a 93-rated card that has all of the stats that fits the current FUT meta. Moments Maja SBC costs 85,600 FUT coins on Xbox One, 90,700 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, and 107,700 FUT coins on PC at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Moments Maja SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ligue 1

GK: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) LB: Romelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale)

Romelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Stéphane Ruffier 84-rated (Saint-Éttiene)

Stéphane Ruffier 84-rated (Saint-Éttiene) CDM: Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta)

Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) ST: Arkadiusz Milik 83-rated (Napoli)

Top performer