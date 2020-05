How to complete Moments Lucas SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

One of the best attackers of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has added today a 93-rated version of Lucas Moura from Tottenham, which is available by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is Lucas’ third special card released this year and by far the most complete. He gained this Moments cards to celebrate his hat-trick against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League 2018/2019 semifinals, which saved Tottenham from elimination.

Moments Lucas is a card that perfectly fits the current FUT meta as he is fast and agile. EA has boosted all of the stats that Lucas’ 83-rated base gold card missed‚ÄĒShooting (+14), Physical (+15), and Passing (+8).

Just over a year since he fired Spurs through to their first ever Champions League final ūü§Į



Player Moments SBC Lucas Moura is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/9tb8p8xU92 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 30, 2020

Although this SBC is coming at a high price, it may be worth if you play with a Brazilian or Premier League squad in Ultimate Team. Moments Lucas has no expiration date, meaning that the SBC will be there for the rest of the game and you can craft cards towards it.

Moments Lucas SBC requires you to turn in six different squads, including two 89-rated sets, and one 88-rated. It’ll cost you around 1 million FUT coins on any platform to complete it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Moments Lucas SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Spurs

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Hugo Lloris 88-rated (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris 88-rated (Tottenham) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis)

William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis) LM: Steven Bergwijn 82-rated (Tottenham)

Steven Bergwijn 82-rated (Tottenham) CM: Arthur 84-rated (Barcelona)

Arthur 84-rated (Barcelona) CM: Casemiro 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 87-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Antoine Griezmann 89-rated (Barcelona)

Seleção

GK: Marco Bizot 88-rated (AZ)

Marco Bizot 88-rated (AZ) LB: Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia M√∂nchengladbach) CB: Fredrik Midtsj√ł 89-rated (AZ)

Fredrik Midtsj√ł 89-rated (AZ) CB: Teun Koopmeiners 88-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 88-rated (AZ) RB: Casemiro 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 87-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 82-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Sergio Canales 84-rated (Real Bétis)

Sergio Canales 84-rated (Real Bétis) ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Diego Costa 83-rated (Atl√©tico Madrid) ST: √Ālvaro Morata 83-rated (Atl√©tico Madrid)

Premier League

GK: Marco Bizot 88-rated (AZ)

Marco Bizot 88-rated (AZ) LB: Fredrik Midtsj√ł 89-rated (AZ)

Fredrik Midtsj√ł 89-rated (AZ) CB: Daley Blind 92-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 92-rated (Ajax) CB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) RB: Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray)

Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray) CM: Teun Koopmeiners 88-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 88-rated (AZ) CM: Santi Cazorla 82-rated (Villarreal)

Santi Cazorla 82-rated (Villarreal) CM: DuŇ°an Tadińá 84-rated (Ajax)

DuŇ°an Tadińá 84-rated (Ajax) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Alexandre Lacazette 86-rated (Arsenal)

Alexandre Lacazette 86-rated (Arsenal) ST: Paco √Ālcacer 83-rated (Villarreal)

Top performer

GK: Marco Bizot 88-rated (AZ)

Marco Bizot 88-rated (AZ) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Teun Koopmeiners 88-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 88-rated (AZ) CB: Kim Min-jae 88-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Kim Min-jae 88-rated (Beijing Guoan) RB: Tang Miao 86-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Tang Miao 86-rated (Guangzhou R&F) CDM: Fredrik Midtsj√ł 89-rated (AZ)

Fredrik Midtsj√ł 89-rated (AZ) CDM: Eran Zahavi 92-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Eran Zahavi 92-rated (Guangzhou R&F) LM: DuŇ°an Tadińá 84-rated (Ajax)

DuŇ°an Tadińá 84-rated (Ajax) RM: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon) CAM: Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Luka Jovińá (Real Madrid)

89-rated squad

GK: Samir Handanovińć 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovińć 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Andr√© Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Francesco Acerbi 93-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 93-rated (Lazio) CB: Diego Godín 88-rated (Internazionale)

Diego Godín 88-rated (Internazionale) RB: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Mart√≠nez 84-rated (Internazionale) LM: Marek HamŇ°√≠k 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek HamŇ°√≠k 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) CM: Renato Augusto 94-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 94-rated (Beijing Guoan) CM: Oscar 93-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 93-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RM: Anderson Talisca 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Max Kruse 83-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Max Kruse 83-rated (Fenerbahçe) ST: Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray)

89-rated squad