How to complete Moments guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

It's a cheap SBC, but there aren't too many great cards to pack.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will give fans a guaranteed Moments or Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Moments player if they complete it.

The Moments guaranteed will be online until Sunday, June 28. It’s non-repeatable and gives an untradeable reward, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to make a profit.

There are some great options that you can pack such as Moments Eden Hazard 95-rated from Real Madrid, Moments Sergio Ramos 93-rated from Real Madrid, and Lucas Moura 93-rated from Tottenham. The issue is that you can end up with a duplicate card if you pack a card that you’ve already achieved through its own SBC during the year.

If you choose to complete the Moments guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) player. This SBC costs around 90,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Moments guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.