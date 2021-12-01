How to complete Moments Duo SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can earn two Player Moments cards if you complete this SBC.

EA Sports added an 85-rated Player Moments Kazuyoshi Miura and an 87-rated Shunsuke Nakamura both from Yokohama FC to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today through the Moments Duo SBC.

These are their first special cards in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. Each SBC will reward FIFA players with the associated player and those who complete both will receive a bonus prime electrum players pack.

Player Moments Kazuyoshi Miura is meant to celebrate him becoming the oldest scorer in 2017 at 50 years old. Player Moments Shunsuke Nakamura highlights his sublime goal against Manchester United in the UCL’s 2006-2007 season.

Miura received a massive upgrade when compared to his 59-rated bronze card, especially to his Pace (+57), Physical (+27), Passing (+25), and Shooting (+23). Nakamura mainly had his Pace (+55), Physical (+23), and Dribbling (+21) increased when compared to his 64-rated bronze version.

You can apply the hunter chemistry style to Player Moments Miura to further boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+5) to increase his striker skills. This will also maximize his Positioning, Finishing, and Volleys stats.

For Nakamura, it’s best to use the engine chemistry style since it’ll increase his Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+5), making him a more balanced and strong player, leaving only his Defending with a low 46 rating.

The Moments Duo SBC costs around 79,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 84,000 on Xbox, and 91,000 on PC. But if you only want Player Moments Miura, it’ll cost you from 29,000 to 35,300 FUT coins to get his card. Player Moments Nakamura costs around 49,750 to 55,500 FUT coins.

If you want to complete the Moments Duo SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Kazuyoshi Miura and Shunsuke Nakamura. The Kazuyoshi Miura squad has to be an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. The Shunsuke Nakamura requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum.

This SBC will be available until Dec. 8. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Moments Duo SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Kazuyoshi Miura

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) RB: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) CAM: 81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internzaionale)

81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internzaionale) CAM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CAM: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Shunsuke Nakamura