How to complete Moments David de Gea SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports released a third “community champion” card for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 92-rated Moments card of David de Gea from Manchester United. The Spanish goalkeeper has donated over $328,000 (€300,000) to Madrid during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s the third “community champion” selected by EA, following Moments Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City and Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich.

As with every FIFA 20 goalkeeper, you’ll want to use the basic chemistry style to boost Moments de Gea’s stats. The basic chemistry style maximizes almost every stats he has.

€300,000 to his native Madrid to help combat COVID-19. ¡Bravo!



Community Champions SBC David De Gea is available in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/P35U9BHhvH — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 30, 2020

Moments de Gea is a quality option if you’re missing a goalkeeper on your Premier League or LaLiga squad. The card is achievable through a squad-building challenge (SBC), which will be available for the next five days. Moments de Gea links to a bunch of good center backs, such as any version of Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool, Moments Sergio Ramos 93-rated from Real Madrid, Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Joe Gomez 93-rated from Liverpool, and TOTSSF Gerard Piqué 93-rated from Barcelona.

The Moments de Gea SBC is a bit expensive, though. The card costs around 150,000 FUT coins, which is far more expensive than TOTSSF Thibaut Courtois 93-rated from Real Madrid (75,000 FUT Coins), which was released last week.

If you want to complete Moments de Gea, you’ll have to turn in two squads. One is an 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one Manchester United player. The other squad must be an 85-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one Spanish player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Moments de Gea SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

The Red Devils

GK: David Soria 82-rated (Getafe)

David Soria 82-rated (Getafe) LB: Djené Dakonam 83-rated (Getafe)

Djené Dakonam 83-rated (Getafe) CB: Marc Bartra 83-rated (Real Bétis)

Marc Bartra 83-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Nacho Fernández 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Nacho Fernández 82-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Andrea Belotti 84-rated (Torino)

Andrea Belotti 84-rated (Torino) CDM: William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis)

William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis) CDM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) LM: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) RM: Yannick Ferreira Carrasco 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: Juan Mata 82-rated (Manchester United)

Juan Mata 82-rated (Manchester United) ST: Diego Costa 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

La Furia Roja