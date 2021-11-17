How to complete Mid Icon Beckham SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 14 for Mid Icon David Beckham. This item is available through the SBC menu in the game.

The Mid Icon Beckham card was originally released in FIFA 21 on Aug. 31, but it only got an SBC in FIFA 22 this month. He’s one the most recent player to retire featured in an Icon SBC in FIFA 22 and one of the few to be released by itself.

This Icon SBC is partnered with Adidas, following the NumbersUp promotion, which is based on the new Adidas cleats.

Beckham is a former English midfielder who played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain. During his 20-year career, Beckham managed to win league titles in four different countries: England, Spain, the U.S., and France.

The 89-rated Mid Icon Beckham has three-star skill moves and weak foot with high skills, like his 92-rated Passing, 86-rated Dribbling, and 85-rated Shooting. His only low skill is his 68-rated Defending.

If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7), which make his meta gaming skills even more powerful, leaving all of his Shooting stats at 91 and above.

If you get this card, it will offer strong links with legendary English players and others from around the world, such as 98-rated Pelé, 97-rated Diego Maradona, 96-rated Ronaldo, 96-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 94-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This Mid Icon David Beckham SBC will be available until Dec. 14. If you want to complete it, you'll have to turn in seven squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, The Class of '92, League Legend, Galácticos, League Finesse, and Three Lions' Marksman.

SBC Conditions Reward Born Legend Bronze rare squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Two rare gold players pack Rising Star Silver rare squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Two rare gold players pack The Class of ’92 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester United. Small prime mixed players pack League Legend 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. Small prime electrum players pack Galácticos 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Real Madrid. Prime electrum players pack League Finesse 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga. Prime electrum players pack Three Lions’ Marksman 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from England. Mega pack

That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have a whole month to do everything if you get an early start. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

This version of Beckham costs around 354,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 339,000 on Xbox, and is more expensive on PC (427,000 FUT coins). Since it’s an Icon card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but it’s fairly priced for his skills.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Mid Icon David Beckham SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Pedro Galindo 60-rated (Always Ready)

Pedro Galindo 60-rated (Always Ready) CB: Hugo Landivar 53-rated (The Strongest)

Hugo Landivar 53-rated (The Strongest) CB: Diego Alonso Romero 59-rated (Universitario)

Diego Alonso Romero 59-rated (Universitario) CB: Guillermo Viscarra 62-rated (The Strongest)

Guillermo Viscarra 62-rated (The Strongest) CDM: Santiago Arce 63-rated (Always Ready)

Santiago Arce 63-rated (Always Ready) CDM: Josué Limberth Mamani 62-rated (Always Ready)

Josué Limberth Mamani 62-rated (Always Ready) LM: José Martínez 56-rated (Always Ready)

José Martínez 56-rated (Always Ready) RM: Sebastián Claure 57-rated (Always Ready)

Sebastián Claure 57-rated (Always Ready) CAM : Cristhian Arabe 63-rated (Always Ready)

: Cristhian Arabe 63-rated (Always Ready) ST: Rodrigo Ramallo 64-rated (Always Ready)

Rodrigo Ramallo 64-rated (Always Ready) ST: Jeyson Chura 54-rated (The Strongest)

Rising Star

GK: Mame Diouf 73-rated (Hatayspor)

Mame Diouf 73-rated (Hatayspor) LB: Rıdvan Yılmaz 71-rated (Beşiktaş)

Rıdvan Yılmaz 71-rated (Beşiktaş) CB: Papy Djilobodji 73-rated (Gaziantep)

Papy Djilobodji 73-rated (Gaziantep) CB: Chidozie Awaziem 72-rated (Alanyaspor)

Chidozie Awaziem 72-rated (Alanyaspor) RB: Emre Çolak 70-rated (Hatayspor)

Emre Çolak 70-rated (Hatayspor) CDM: SDorukhan Toköz 73-rated (Trabzonspor)

SDorukhan Toköz 73-rated (Trabzonspor) LM: Tarkan Serbest Ié 67-rated (Kasimpaşa)

Tarkan Serbest Ié 67-rated (Kasimpaşa) CM: Mehmet Topal 72-rated (Beşiktaş)

Mehmet Topal 72-rated (Beşiktaş) CM: Fredy Ribeiro 72-rated (Antalyaspor)

Fredy Ribeiro 72-rated (Antalyaspor) RM: Abdülkadir Ömür 74-rated (Trabzonspor)

Abdülkadir Ömür 74-rated (Trabzonspor) ST: Jorge Djaniny 74-rated (Trabzonspor)

The Class of ’92

GK: Martin Dúbravka 81-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 81-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Alex Telles 82-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: James Tarkowski 81-rated (Burnley)

James Tarkowski 81-rated (Burnley) CB: Tomáš Souček 82-rated (West Ham)

Tomáš Souček 82-rated (West Ham) RB: Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea)

Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea) CDM: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Donny van de Beek 81-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 81-rated (Manchester United) CAM: Tanguy Ndombele 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tanguy Ndombele 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea) ST: Danny Ings 81-rated (Aston Villa)

League Legend

GK: Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton)

Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) RB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) CDM: Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Christian Pulisic 83-rated (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic 83-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Thomas Partey 82-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 82-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Galácticos

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayern Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: David Alaba 84-rated (Real Madrid)

David Alaba 84-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: TOTW Maximilian Arnold 84-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

TOTW Maximilian Arnold 84-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LW: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

League Finesse

GK: José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: TOTW Marcos Acuña 86-rated (Sevilla)

TOTW Marcos Acuña 86-rated (Sevilla) CB: Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: João Cancelo 86-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 86-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Thiago Alcântara 84-rated (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcântara 84-rated (Liverpool) LM: Fernando Reges 84-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 84-rated (Sevilla) RM: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Mikel Oyarzabal 85-rated (Real Sociedade)

Mikel Oyarzabal 85-rated (Real Sociedade) ST: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Barcelona)

Memphis Depay 85-rated (Barcelona) ST: Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester United)

Three Lions’ Marksman