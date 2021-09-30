How to complete Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Oct. 7 to complete four squads: AS Saint-Étienne vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Torino vs. Piemonte Calcio, Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona, and Liverpool vs. Manchester City. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least four players from the same league, at least two players from England, and one from both Liverpool and Manchester City. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a prime electrum players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward AS Saint-Étienne vs. Olympique Lyonnais 70 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least three players from the same club, a maximum of five leagues, and one player from France. Premium silver players pack Torino vs. Piemonte Calcio Silver players with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least three players from the same club, a maximum of six different clubs, and at least one player from Serie A. Mixed players pack Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona 72-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least four gold players, four players from the same nation, at least two players from LaLiga, and three from Spain. Small rare mixed players pack Liverpool vs. Manchester City 75-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least four players from the same league, at least two players from England, and one from both Liverpool and Manchester City. Prime electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a rare player pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 19,000 to 25,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Olympique Lyonnais

GK: Jojo Wollacott 61-rated (Swindon Town)

Jojo Wollacott 61-rated (Swindon Town) CB: Joel Kabongo 62-rated (Randers FC)

Joel Kabongo 62-rated (Randers FC) CB: Mathieu Baudry 63-rated (Swindon Town)

Mathieu Baudry 63-rated (Swindon Town) CB: Dion Conroy 61-rated (Swindon Town)

Dion Conroy 61-rated (Swindon Town) LWB: Victor Kristiansen 63-rated (FC København)

Victor Kristiansen 63-rated (FC København) RWB: Miles Welch-Hayes 62-rated (Colchester)

Miles Welch-Hayes 62-rated (Colchester) CM: Jacob Schoop 64-rated (Vejle Boldklub)

Jacob Schoop 64-rated (Vejle Boldklub) CM: Marko Vukčević 63-rated (UTA Arad)

Marko Vukčević 63-rated (UTA Arad) CM: Alfie Beestin 63-rated (Scunthorpe United)

Alfie Beestin 63-rated (Scunthorpe United) ST: Mathias Kvistgaarden 56-rated (Brøndby IF)

Mathias Kvistgaarden 56-rated (Brøndby IF) ST: Oskar Fallenius 56-rated (Brøndby IF)

Torino vs. Piemonte Calcio

GK: Alex Meret 79-rated (Napoli)

Alex Meret 79-rated (Napoli) LB: Mário Rui Silva Duarte 78-rated (Napoli)

Mário Rui Silva Duarte 78-rated (Napoli) CB: Daniele Rugani 77-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Daniele Rugani 77-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Yuki Nogami 69-rated (S-Hiroshima)

Yuki Nogami 69-rated (S-Hiroshima) RB: Daigo Nishi 70-rated (Urawa Reds)

Daigo Nishi 70-rated (Urawa Reds) CDM: Stanislav Lobotka 77-rated (Napoli)

Stanislav Lobotka 77-rated (Napoli) LM: Andrea Petagna 76-rated (Napoli)

Andrea Petagna 76-rated (Napoli) RM: Kyosuke Tagawa 65-rated (F.C. Tokyo)

Kyosuke Tagawa 65-rated (F.C. Tokyo) CAM: Yuya Asano 67-rated (S-Hiroshima)

Yuya Asano 67-rated (S-Hiroshima) ST: Yoshinori Mutō 72-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Yoshinori Mutō 72-rated (Vissel Kobe) ST: Shuto Abe 65-rated (F.C. Tokyo)

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona

GK: Tae Hee Lee 63-rated (Incheon United)

Tae Hee Lee 63-rated (Incheon United) LB: Young Woo Seol 62-rated (Ulsan Hyundai)

Young Woo Seol 62-rated (Ulsan Hyundai) CB: Won Seong Sim 52-rated (FC Seoul)

Won Seong Sim 52-rated (FC Seoul) CB: Won Gun Kim 61-rated (FC Seoul)

Won Gun Kim 61-rated (FC Seoul) RB: Jong Hoan Choi 62-rated (Suwon FC)

Jong Hoan Choi 62-rated (Suwon FC) CM: Marc Roca Junqué 77-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marc Roca Junqué 77-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Ricard Puig Martí 76-rated (Barcelona)

Ricard Puig Martí 76-rated (Barcelona) CM: Asier Illarramendi 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Asier Illarramendi 79-rated (Real Sociedad) LW: Miguel Ángel Morro 78-rated (CF Fuenlabrada)

Miguel Ángel Morro 78-rated (CF Fuenlabrada) RW: Pedro León 80-rated (CF Fuenlabrada)

Pedro León 80-rated (CF Fuenlabrada) ST: José Luis Sanmartín Mato 76-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

Liverpool vs. Manchester City