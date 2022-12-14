How to complete Marocco’s Dynamic Duos SBC to get Harit and El Yamiq in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA players can celebrate Morocco’s journey in the World Cup with the new Dynamic Duos squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It rewards those who complete it with an 86-rated Dynamic Duos version of Amine Harit from Olympique de Marseille and an 86-rated version of Jawad El Yamiq from Real Valladolid.

Dynamic Duos versions improve the chemistry between the two featured players when using both of them on your team while upgrading their player item’s overall rating. Each card is rewarded for completing a different squad.

Harit received a greater increase in his skill ratings compared to El Yamiq and has much more balanced skills. El Yamiq’s AcceleRATE is Lengthy, however, following the current meta-gaming of FIFA 23.

To get Dynamic Duos Harit, you must turn in an 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and it will cost you around 34,400 to 34,650 FUT coins to build it from scratch.

The conditions for El Yamiq’s squad are much simpler as you only have to build an 83-rated squad. But this squad will be a bit expensive if you buy all the necessary cards getting up to 67,700 to 71,000 FUT coins on the market.

Players who complete both solutions will also receive a gold players pack in addition to the Dynamic Duos version of both Harit and El Yamiq. This SBC will expire after Dec. 23. so you have almost two weeks to turn in everything.

Here are the cheapest solutions to earn the Dynamic Duos version of Amine Harit and Jawad El Yamiq in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

How to complete Amine Harit and Jawad El Yamiq’s Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Amine Harit

GK: 85-rated TOTW Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dormtund)

85-rated TOTW Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dormtund) LB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) LM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) RM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CAM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 82-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

82-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

