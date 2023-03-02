How to complete March 3’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA gamers can stock up on fodder with the new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) that was added today to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

The Marquee Matchups SBC asks for different types of conditions that go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. The squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, March 9, to complete four squads: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, Roma FC vs. Juventus, Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla FC, and Liverpool vs. Manchester United.

The Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig squad, for example, asks for a 72-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five leagues, at least two players from the same club, and one player from Germany. The reward for this segment is a small prime mixed players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig 72-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five leagues, at least two players from the same club, and one player from the Germany. Small prime mixed players pack Roma FC vs. Juventus 74-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than one rare card, three players from the same nation, and two players from Serie A. Premium electrum players pack Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla FC 76-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than five players from the same league, at least two players from the same clubs, two nationalities, plus one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla. Small prime gold players pack Liverpool vs. Manchester United 78-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, four clubs, and one player from both Liverpool and Manchester United. Prime electrum players pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these four squads, you’ll spend from around 22,500 to 26,150 FUT coins across the available platforms. If you turn in all the segments, you’ll also receive a premium gold players pack as a bonus.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete March 2’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete March 2’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

GK: 62-rated Knut-André Skjærstein (Lillestrøm SK)

62-rated Knut-André Skjærstein (Lillestrøm SK) LB: 63-rated Tom Zimmerschied (Hallescher FC)

63-rated Tom Zimmerschied (Hallescher FC) CB: 59-rated Sigurd Kvile (FK Bodø/Glimt)

59-rated Sigurd Kvile (FK Bodø/Glimt) CB: 61-rated Vetle Skjærvik (Lillestrøm SK)

61-rated Vetle Skjærvik (Lillestrøm SK) RB: 60-rated Robin Østrøm (Silkeborg IF)

60-rated Robin Østrøm (Silkeborg IF) CM: 63-rated Gaute Vetti (FK Bodø/Glimt)

63-rated Gaute Vetti (FK Bodø/Glimt) CM: 63-rated Edvard Sandvik Tagseth (Rosenborg BK)

63-rated Edvard Sandvik Tagseth (Rosenborg BK) CM: 79-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln)

79-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln) LW: 80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale)

80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale) RW: 79-rated Jonas Omlin (Borussia M’gladbach)

79-rated Jonas Omlin (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: 79-rated Ludovic Ajorque (FSV Mainz 05)

Roma FC vs. Juventus

GK: 62-rated Joe Day (Newport County)

62-rated Joe Day (Newport County) CB: 80-rated Leandro Paredes (Juventus)

80-rated Leandro Paredes (Juventus) CB: 61-rated Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient)

61-rated Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient) CB: 79-rated Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

79-rated Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) LM: 80-rated Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

80-rated Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) CM: 63-rated Aaron Wildig (Newport County)

63-rated Aaron Wildig (Newport County) CM: 63-rated Charlie Lakin (Doncaster)

63-rated Charlie Lakin (Doncaster) RM: 59-rated Stephen Duke-McKenna (Leyton Orient)

59-rated Stephen Duke-McKenna (Leyton Orient) LF: 80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England)

80-rated Carles Gil Pareja (New England) RF: 79-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

79-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) ST: 62-rated Reo Griffiths (Doncaster)

Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla FC

GK: 77-rated Pepe Reina (Villarreal)

77-rated Pepe Reina (Villarreal) LB: 76-rated Diego Rico Salguero (Real Sociedad)

76-rated Diego Rico Salguero (Real Sociedad) CB: 77-rated Max Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

77-rated Max Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: 79-rated Nemanja Matić (Roma)

79-rated Nemanja Matić (Roma) RB: 75-rated Ignacio Vidal Miralles (CA Osasuna)

75-rated Ignacio Vidal Miralles (CA Osasuna) LM: 76-rated Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton)

76-rated Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) CM: 80-rated Saúl Esclápez (Atlético de Madrid)

80-rated Saúl Esclápez (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 79-rated Fran Beltrán (RC Celta)

79-rated Fran Beltrán (RC Celta) RM: 76-rated Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

76-rated Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) ST: 75-rated André Ayew (Nott’m Forest)

75-rated André Ayew (Nott’m Forest) ST: 77-rated Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United