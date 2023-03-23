How to complete March 23’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) is live starting today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This week, the featured matches are all EUFA Euro ones.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, March 30, to complete four squads before they get replaced for the next set of Marquee Matchups SBC.

This one requires players to build teams based on Denmark vs. Finland, Spain vs. Norway, France vs. Netherlands, and Italy vs. England matches. You’ll notice that the squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Spain vs. Norway squad, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, no less than three nationalities, and one Spanish and one Norwegian player. The reward for this segment is a jumbo premium gold pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Denmark vs. Finland 73-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, at least three players from the same nation, four different clubs, and one player from both Denmark and Finland. Gold Pack + FUT Birthday Token of Marc Aguado Spain vs. Norway 75-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, no less than three nationalities, and one Spanish and one Norwegian player. Jumbo Gold pack France vs. Netherlands 77-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, no more than six clubs, at least one rare cards, two leagues, plus two players from France and the Netherlands. Jumbo premium gold pack Italy vs. England 79-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, four players from the same league, and one player from both Italy and England. Prime electrum players pack

You can buy the necessary cards for all the squads, if you do, you’ll spend around 20,300 to 23,650 FUT coins across the available platforms, but you can use the time to craft cards and spend less. You’ll also receive a mega pack as a bonus once you complete all segments.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete March 23’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to finish March 23’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Denmark vs. Finland

GK: 64-rated Carljohan Eriksson (Dundee United)

64-rated Carljohan Eriksson (Dundee United) LB: 62-rated Jackson Longridge (Livingston)

62-rated Jackson Longridge (Livingston) CB: 72-rated Martin Vitík (Sparta Praha)

72-rated Martin Vitík (Sparta Praha) CB: 77-rated Nico Elvedi (Borussia M’gladbach)

77-rated Nico Elvedi (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 62-rated Kieran Freeman (Dundee United)

62-rated Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) CDM: 79-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln)

79-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln) LM: 76-rated Renato Steffen (FC Lugano)

76-rated Renato Steffen (FC Lugano) CM: 64-rated Kaan Kairinen (Sparta Praha)

64-rated Kaan Kairinen (Sparta Praha) CM: 80-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach)

80-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach) RM: 75-rated Jakub Pešek (Sparta Praha)

75-rated Jakub Pešek (Sparta Praha) ST: 63-rated Simon Skrabb (Kalmar FF)

Spain vs. Norway

GK: 79-rated Gianluigi Buffon (Parma)

79-rated Gianluigi Buffon (Parma) CB: 63-rated Marin Šverko (Venezia)

63-rated Marin Šverko (Venezia) CB: 80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: 78-rated Duje Ćaleta-Car (Southampton)

78-rated Duje Ćaleta-Car (Southampton) LM: 74-rated Jamiro Monteiro (SJ Earthquakes)

74-rated Jamiro Monteiro (SJ Earthquakes) CM: 63-rated Ismail H’Maidat (Como)

63-rated Ismail H’Maidat (Como) CM: 63-rated Gregorio Luperini (Perugia)

63-rated Gregorio Luperini (Perugia) RM: 63-rated Lisandru Tramoni (Pisa)

63-rated Lisandru Tramoni (Pisa) LW: 80-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

80-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) RW: 79-rated Fran Beltrán (RC Celta)

79-rated Fran Beltrán (RC Celta) ST: 63-rated Marco Olivieri (Perugia)

France vs. Netherlands

GK: 76-rated David Raya Martin (Brentford)

76-rated David Raya Martin (Brentford) LB: 76-rated Romain Perraud (Southampton)

76-rated Romain Perraud (Southampton) CB: 78-rated Ben Mee (Brentford)

78-rated Ben Mee (Brentford) CB: 78-rated Duje Ćaleta-Car (Southampton)

78-rated Duje Ćaleta-Car (Southampton) RB: 78-rated Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

78-rated Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) CDM: 76-rated Christian Nørgaard (Brentford)

76-rated Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) CDM: 76-rated Gonzalo Escalante (Cádiz CF)

76-rated Gonzalo Escalante (Cádiz CF) CAM: 78-rated Alassane Plea (Borussia M’gladbach)

78-rated Alassane Plea (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 78-rated Enzo Pérez (River Plate)

78-rated Enzo Pérez (River Plate) ST: 77-rated Álvaro Negredo (Cádiz CF)

77-rated Álvaro Negredo (Cádiz CF) ST: 77-rated Lucas Boyé (Elche CF)

Italy vs. England