How to complete March 16’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This week’s Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today, themed around the upcoming matches of the weekend.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. The segments ask for different types of conditions that go beyond the squad rating and a player from a specific club.

The squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, March 23, to complete four squads before they get replaced for the next set of Marquee Matchups SBC.

This one requires players to build teams based on the Ajax vs. Feyenoord, Southampton vs. Spurs, Inter vs. Juventus, and Barcelona vs. Real Madrid matches.

The Southampton vs. Spurs squad, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no more than five players from the same nation, at least three clubs, and two players from the Premier League. The reward for this segment is a jumbo premium gold pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Ajax vs. Feyenoord 73-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five leagues, at least two players from the same nation, and one player from the Netherlands. Premium electrum players pack Southampton vs. Spurs 75-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no more than five players from the same nation, at least three clubs, and two players from the Premier League. Small prime gold players pack Inter vs. Juventus 77-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, a max of five players from the same club, no less than three different nationalities, two leagues, plus one player from both Internazionale and Juventus. Jumbo premium gold pack Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 79-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four players from the same nation, and one player from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Prime electrum players pack

If you build all four squads from scratch, the total price can get up to around 23,300 to 24,050 FUT coins across the available platforms. You’ll also receive a premium gold players pack as a bonus once you complete all segments.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete March 16’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to finish March 16’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ajax vs. Feyenoord

GK: 63-rated Arild Østbø (Viking FK)

63-rated Arild Østbø (Viking FK) LB: 63-rated Ian Smeulers (Sandefjord)

63-rated Ian Smeulers (Sandefjord) CB: 63-rated Quint Jansen (Sandefjord)

63-rated Quint Jansen (Sandefjord) CB: 80-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

80-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) RB: 80-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach)

80-rated Florian Neuhaus (Borussia M’gladbach) CM: 63-rated Jong Sung Lee (Suwon Samsung)

63-rated Jong Sung Lee (Suwon Samsung) CM: 63-rated Niilo Mäenpää (Warta Poznań)

63-rated Niilo Mäenpää (Warta Poznań) CM: 63-rated Markus Solbakken (Viking FK)

63-rated Markus Solbakken (Viking FK) LW: 80-rated Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund)

80-rated Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) RW: 63-rated Seong Jin Kang (FC Seoul)

63-rated Seong Jin Kang (FC Seoul) ST: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Southampton vs. Spurs

GK: 60-rated Lukas Wedl (FK Austria Wien)

60-rated Lukas Wedl (FK Austria Wien) LB: 60-rated Salinas Morán (CD Mirandés)

60-rated Salinas Morán (CD Mirandés) CB: 80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: 78-rated Sidnei Júnior (UD Las Palmas)

78-rated Sidnei Júnior (UD Las Palmas) RB: 60-rated Carmona (Elche CF)

60-rated Carmona (Elche CF) CDM: 79-rated Fran Beltrán (RC Celta)

79-rated Fran Beltrán (RC Celta) CDM: 78-rated Oriol Romeu Vidal (Girona)

78-rated Oriol Romeu Vidal (Girona) CAM: 80-rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

80-rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) CAM: 60-rated Dijon Kameri (RB Salzburg)

60-rated Dijon Kameri (RB Salzburg) CAM: 79-rated Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

79-rated Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) ST: 60-rated Iván Romero de Ávila (CD Tenerife)

Inter vs. Juventus

GK: 76-rated Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

76-rated Daniele Rugani (Juventus) CB: 76-rated Ömer Toprak (Antalyaspor)

76-rated Ömer Toprak (Antalyaspor) CB: 75-rated Victor Nelsson (Galatasary)

75-rated Victor Nelsson (Galatasary) CB: 77-rated Romain Saïss (Beşiktaş)

77-rated Romain Saïss (Beşiktaş) CDM: 75-rated Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Trabzonspor)

75-rated Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Trabzonspor) CDM: 76-rated Lucas Biglia (Başakşehir)

76-rated Lucas Biglia (Başakşehir) LM: 75-rated Sam Larsson (Antalyaspor)

75-rated Sam Larsson (Antalyaspor) RM: 81-rated Edin Višća (Trabzonspor)

81-rated Edin Višća (Trabzonspor) CAM: 75-rated Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor)

75-rated Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) ST: 75-rated Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray)

75-rated Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray) ST: 79-rated João Pedro (Fenerbahçe)

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid