How to complete March 15’s UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You need to turn in two squads to complete this SBC.

Players can complete a new UEFA set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. They are normally released on Thursday, but EA launched a smaller UEFA version to reward players with tradeable FUT packs and a FUT Birthday Token.

You’ll have one week, until March 22, to complete two quads: Ajax vs Benfica and Piemonte Calcio vs Villarreal CF. This type of SBC is different from the special player items, however.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the usual minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for a specific number of players from the same league or club.

The first solution asks for a 79-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least three players from the same league, four different nationalities, and one player from both Ajax and Benfica. This one rewards players with a premium mixed players pack and a FUT Birthday Waidner Token.

The second squad must be an 81-rated team with minimum 80 chemistry, two rare cards, no less than six clubs, and one player from both Piemonte Calcio and Villarreal. Players who turn in this squad will get a small rare gold players pack.

Completing both SBCs will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward. Even though it has more requirements, you’ll only spend around 16,650 to 19,500 FUT coins for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete March 15’s UEFA Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ajax vs SL Benfica

GK: 80-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille)

80-rated Pau López (Olympique de Marseille) LB: 77-rated Caio Henrique (Monaco)

77-rated Caio Henrique (Monaco) CB: 81-rated Benjamin André (Lille)

81-rated Benjamin André (Lille) CB: 78-rated Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint-Germain)

78-rated Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 77-rated Fabien Centonze (Metz)

77-rated Fabien Centonze (Metz) CM: 80-rated Gerson Santos da Silva (Olympique de Marseille)

80-rated Gerson Santos da Silva (Olympique de Marseille) CM: 80-rated Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain)

80-rated Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 77-rated Mattéo Guendouzi (Olympique de Marseille)

77-rated Mattéo Guendouzi (Olympique de Marseille) LW: 80-rated Everton Sousa Soares (Benfica)

80-rated Everton Sousa Soares (Benfica) RW: 80-rated Boubacar Kamara (Olympique de Marseille)

80-rated Boubacar Kamara (Olympique de Marseille) ST: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain