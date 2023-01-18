How to complete Manu Sánchez’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

A new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Manu Sánchez from CA Osasuna can be yours in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and all you have to do is complete a simple set of objectives.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re added weekly, every Wednesday, and ask for the same three objectives to be completed.

Even though Sánchez’s overall rating didn’t change, EA increased his Shooting (+16), Physical (+14), Passing (+11), Pace (+11), Dribbling (+10), and Defending (+8).

When using this card on your team, we recommend applying the shadow chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+8) and Defending (+7), raising those skills to 91 and 87, respectively.

All of Sánchez’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge, as usual. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Sánchez’s objectives will be available until Jan. 25. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Manu Sánchez in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: