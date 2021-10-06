How to complete Lukaku to Blues SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Lukaku to Blues squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with a rare gold pack in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This SBC celebrates the Belgian player Romelu Lukaku’s transfer from Internazionale to Chelsea. This is a non-repeatable SBC, so you can only complete it once before it expires on Oct. 8.

If you want to complete the Lukaku to Blues SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one full squad with at least a 60-rated team, 85 chemistry minimum, six rare players, three gold players, seven players from the same nation, and one player from England.

This SBC costs around 6,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 5,750 on Xbox consoles, and around 3,600 FUT coins on PC if you build it entirely from scratch. Those who complete it will receive a rare gold pack that can contain a Ones to Watch (OTW) player.

There are more than 20 OTW players available in packs at this time. This promotion is connected to real-life soccer and celebrates players who switched clubs during the summer transfer window. Those who are featured in the promo and perform well during the season will receive an in-game upgrade.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Lukaku to Blues SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: