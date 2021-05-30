How to complete Ligue 1 Premium Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can complete this SBC as many times you want.

EA Sports has added a repeatable Ligue 1 Premium Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that can help you to pack a Team of the Season (TOTS) card from the Ligue 1.

This SBC will reward you with a FUT pack that contains 12 Ligue 1 cards, three of them rare. You can complete as many as you want during the next four days while the TOTS Ligue 1 promo is still up in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This SBC requires only one segment which is 11 gold rare players with a minimum of 45 chemistry. You can utilize our solution to complete it for the first time and then recycle some of the bad rares you pack in another Ligue 1 Premium Upgrade SBC to see if you can pack something better. Our solution will cost approximately 15,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Ligue 1 Premium Upgrade SBC right now.