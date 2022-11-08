How to complete Lee Kang In and Lee Dong Jun’s Dynamic Duo objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can get two new Dynamic Duos cards of South Korean players by completing just one set of objectives. The cards are 85-rated Kangin Lee from RCD Mallorca and 85-rated Lee Dong Jun from Hertha Berlin.

You’ll have to complete the first three objectives in order to get the Dynamic Duo Lee Dong Jun card. Then you’ll have to use it to fulfill the last two tasks and earn Dynamic Duo Kangin Lee. When using them together in your team, they’ll improve the chemistry rate.

Lee Dong Jun’s Pace (+22), Shooting (+1), and Physical (+17) received the highest upgrade, while his Dribbling (+10), Pace (+8), and Defending got a milder increase when you compare this Dynamic Duo version to his original 70-rated silver card.

Kangin Lee received a higher upgrade considering that all of his skills received a more balanced boost to his 73-rated silver version. The devs raised his Physical (+18), Pace (+14), Shooting (+14), Passing (+13), Defending (+12), and Dribbling (+10).

There are five objectives in total and all of them have to be completed in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer. The set will be available for one week, until Nov. 15, before they expire.

Here are all of the objectives you’ll have to complete to earn Dynamic Duo Lee Dong Jun and Kangin Lee in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: