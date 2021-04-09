How to complete league player Asensio’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete the objectives before May 7.

EA Sports added an 89-rated LaLiga league player version of Marco Asensio from Real Madrid today that’s achievable through specific objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objectives required to complete the league player version of cards are tougher than usual, so you’ll have to take some time to grind them. But these objectives will be live for longer as well, expiring on May 7.

This is Asensio’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has generally increased all of Asensio’s stats, including Pace (+10), Physical (+9), Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+8), Passing (+6), and Defending (+4), when you compare LaLiga league player Asensio to his 82-rated gold card.

All of LaLiga league player Asensio’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. EA was generous with this version of Asensio, giving him great stats with four-star skills and weak foot.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn LaLiga league player Marco Asensio: