How to complete LaLiga SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced a set of five new league squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday, Aug. 19, including the LaLiga set that consists of six segments.

League SBCs are a great way to farm FUT packs if you complete them without spending too much of your coins when you buy the required players. EA added the LaLiga SBC and the other four sets at the end of the FUTTIES promo in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. There are 200 special cards in packs right now, including Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), Summer Stars, and Path to Glory versions of players.

The LaLiga SBC will reward you with a tradeable pack every time you complete one of the segments and you’ll be rewarded with one tradeable rare mega pack once you’re done with all six segments. This league SBC is repeatable and will be available for six weeks.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the LaLiga SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward LaLiga Challenge #1 63-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, all players must be either bronze or silver and all the 11 players must belong from the same LaLiga club. Prime silver players pack LaLiga Challenge #2 65-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, and all the 11 players must belong from the same LaLiga club. Jumbo premium players pack LaLiga Challenge #3 70-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, all the 11 players must belong from the same LaLiga club, and the solution must have at least three rare cards. Small rare silver players pack LaLiga Challenge #4 75-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least four rare cards, and all players must play in LaLiga. Rare mixed players pack LaLiga Challenge #5 77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, and all the players must play in LaLiga. Mega pack LaLiga Challenge #6 80-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, and all the players must play in LaLiga. Premium gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the LaLiga SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

LaLiga Challenge No. 1

GK: Álvaro Llorente 68-rated (Huesca)

Álvaro Llorente 68-rated (Huesca) LB: Enzo Lombardo 70-rated (Huesca)

Enzo Lombardo 70-rated (Huesca) CB: Cris Salvador 70-rated (Huesca)

Cris Salvador 70-rated (Huesca) CB: Pablo Insua 71-rated (Huesca)

Pablo Insua 71-rated (Huesca) RB: Pedro López 72-rated (Huesca)

Pedro López 72-rated (Huesca) CDM: Mikel Rico 73-rated (Huesca)

Mikel Rico 73-rated (Huesca) CDM: Pedro Mosquera 74-rated (Huesca)

Pedro Mosquera 74-rated (Huesca) LM: David Ferreiro 72-rated (Huesca)

David Ferreiro 72-rated (Huesca) RM: Juan Peñaloza 60-rated (Huesca)

Juan Peñaloza 60-rated (Huesca) CAM: Jaime Seoane 65-rated (Huesca)

Jaime Seoane 65-rated (Huesca) ST: Carlos Kevin 59-rated (Huesca)

LaLiga Challenge No. 2

GK: Andrés Fernández 78-rated (Huesca)

Andrés Fernández 78-rated (Huesca) LB: Jaime Seoane 65-rated (Huesca)

Jaime Seoane 65-rated (Huesca) CB: Pablo Insua 71-rated (Huesca)

Pablo Insua 71-rated (Huesca) CB: Pedro Mosquera 74-rated (Huesca)

Pedro Mosquera 74-rated (Huesca) RB: Pedro López 72-rated (Huesca)

Pedro López 72-rated (Huesca) LM: David Ferreiro 72-rated (Huesca)

David Ferreiro 72-rated (Huesca) CM: Cris Salvador 70-rated (Huesca)

Cris Salvador 70-rated (Huesca) CM: Mikel Rico 73-rated (Huesca)

Mikel Rico 73-rated (Huesca) RM: Juan Peñaloza 60-rated (Huesca)

Juan Peñaloza 60-rated (Huesca) ST: Shinji Okazaki 72-rated (Huesca)

Shinji Okazaki 72-rated (Huesca) ST: Carlos Kevin 59-rated (Huesca)

LaLiga Challenge No. 3

GK: Andrés Fernández 78-rated (Huesca)

Andrés Fernández 78-rated (Huesca) LB: Mikel Rico 73-rated (Huesca)

Mikel Rico 73-rated (Huesca) CB: Pablo Insua 71-rated (Huesca)

Pablo Insua 71-rated (Huesca) CB: Pedro Mosquera 74-rated (Huesca)

Pedro Mosquera 74-rated (Huesca) RB: Pedro López 72-rated (Huesca)

Pedro López 72-rated (Huesca) CDM: Cris Salvador 70-rated (Huesca)

Cris Salvador 70-rated (Huesca) LM: David Ferreiro 72-rated (Huesca)

David Ferreiro 72-rated (Huesca) RM: Juan Peñaloza 60-rated (Huesca)

Juan Peñaloza 60-rated (Huesca) CAM: Jaime Seoane 65-rated (Huesca)

Jaime Seoane 65-rated (Huesca) ST: Carlos Kevin 59-rated (Huesca)

Carlos Kevin 59-rated (Huesca) ST: Shinji Okazaki 72-rated (Huesca)

LaLiga Challenge No. 4

GK: Yoel Oterino 75-rated (Eibar)

Yoel Oterino 75-rated (Eibar) LB: Jorge Miramón 76-rated (Levante)

Jorge Miramón 76-rated (Levante) CB: Bruno Cabrera 74-rated (Real Valladolid)

Bruno Cabrera 74-rated (Real Valladolid) CB: Guido Rodríguez 76-rated (Real Bétis)

Guido Rodríguez 76-rated (Real Bétis) RB: Ximo Navarro 74-rated (Alavés)

Ximo Navarro 74-rated (Alavés) CDM: Santiago Cáseres 74-rated (Villarreal)

Santiago Cáseres 74-rated (Villarreal) LM: Ander Barrenetxea 73-rated (Real Sociedad)

Ander Barrenetxea 73-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Shon Weissman 75-rated (Real Valladolid)

Shon Weissman 75-rated (Real Valladolid) CM: Gonzalo Melero 75-rated (Levante)

Gonzalo Melero 75-rated (Levante) RM: Óscar Plano 76-rated (Real Valladolid)

Óscar Plano 76-rated (Real Valladolid) ST: José Macías 75-rated (Getafe)

LaLiga Challenge No. 5

GK: Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia)

Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia) LB: Rubén Duarte 77-rated (Alavés)

Rubén Duarte 77-rated (Alavés) CB: Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta de Vigo) CB: Ángel Montoro 77-rated (Granada)

Ángel Montoro 77-rated (Granada) RB: Martín Montoya 77-rated (Real Bétis)

Martín Montoya 77-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Toni Villa 77-rated (Real Valladolid)

Toni Villa 77-rated (Real Valladolid) CM: Oier Maté 77-rated (Osasuna)

Oier Maté 77-rated (Osasuna) CM: Hernâni Fortes 76-rated (Levante)

Hernâni Fortes 76-rated (Levante) LW: Moi Gómez 77-rated (Villarreal)

Moi Gómez 77-rated (Villarreal) RW: Rodrygo Goes 79-rated (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo Goes 79-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Luis Javier Suárez 75-rated (Granada)

LaLiga Challenge No. 6