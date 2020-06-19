How to complete Kessié objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Franck Kessié from AC Milan from the Serie A. This is Kessié’s first special card in FIFA 20—he only had a 79-rated base gold version before. EA has boosted all of his stats compared to the gold version, including Pace (+15), Passing (+20), Shooting (+19), and Dribbling (+15).

Although Summer Heat Kessié is a great card, you’ll still have to boost his Pace with a shadow, engine, or anchor chemistry style. You’ll have exactly one week to get all the objectives done.

Kessie in objectives looks nuts!

4* 4*



4* 4* pic.twitter.com/oDSQDpQvuV — Tom – La5ty (@la5ty) June 19, 2020

To earn Summer Heat Kessié, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that require you to play mostly Division Rivals matches. The easier ones can be done in Squad Battles matches, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble completing Summer Heat Kessié since only one of the objectives require you to win the match too.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Summer Heat Kessié.