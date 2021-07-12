How to complete July’s 12 85+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new 85+ Player Pick today to the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This SBC will expire on Thursday, July 15, and is non-repeatable. Players who complete it will be rewarded with the option to choose one out of four cards that have at least an 85 overall. If you’re lucky, you can pack one of the 14 Summer Stars cards that are available in packs right now, such as the 99-rated version of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and the 98-rated version of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Given that this is a loot box, there are no guaranteed items. You can end up with a card that doesn’t fit the current meta in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, where almost everyone can afford great players. If you’re interested in completing the 85+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 84-rated squad with a minimum of 40 chemistry and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. It costs around 120,000 FUT coins on any platform if you buy all the 11 players needed for the solution.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete July’s 12 85+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.