How to complete July 4’s 80+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new 80+ Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) on Sunday, July 4 that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one of three 80-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This SBC arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team two days after EA introduced the Summer Stars promo in the game mode, which features some of the best cards we’ve seen in this edition of Ultimate Team, such as 99-rated versions of Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio.

All 14 Summer Stars cards are available in packs, so this 80+ Player Pick SBC is an additional way to try to pack one of them or just craft some fodder to complete SBCs like Summer Stars Joshua Kimmich or Patrik Schick, which were added over the weekend. The 80+ Player Pick SBC is repeatable and will be available for the next four days.

If you want to complete the 80+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in eight players, with at least two rares, and 30 chemistry minimum. It costs around 6,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and around 7,000 FUT coins on PC if you build it entirely from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 80+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.