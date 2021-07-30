How to complete July 30’s FUTTIES Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players with one card from the second set of previous promo cards that were released at the beginning of the third week of the FUTTIES promo.

If you complete this SBC, you’ll have to choose one out of three special players that are in the second batch of previous promotions. This pack will feature three of the 150 special cards in total from Team of the Season (TOTS), Future Stars, FUT Birthday, and Team of the Week (TOTW). You can see the full pool of players here.

This is one of those loot boxes that may reward you with a card that’s no longer good at this stage in the game. But there’s also a slim chance of packing one of the best cards in the game, such as TOTS Lionel Messi 98-rated, TOTS Kylian Mbappé 97-rated, and TOTS Neymar 96-rated. This SBC will be available for two weeks and is repeatable.

If you’re interested in completing this FUTTIES Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads in total. The first one asks for 11 rare gold players with at least 30 chemistry, the second demands an 80-rated squad with 50 chemistry, and the third solution requires an 82-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete July 30’s FUTTIES Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA.

Rare gold squad

GK: Gyrano Kerk 75-rated (FC Utrecht)

Gyrano Kerk 75-rated (FC Utrecht) LB: Ridgeciano Haps 77-rated (Feyenoord)

Ridgeciano Haps 77-rated (Feyenoord) CB: Sidnei da Silva 79-rated (Real Bétis)

Sidnei da Silva 79-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Falaye Sacko 78-rated (Vitória de Guimarães)

Falaye Sacko 78-rated (Vitória de Guimarães) RB: Noussair Mazraoui 77-rated (Ajax)

Noussair Mazraoui 77-rated (Ajax) CM: Fredrik Midtsjø 78-rated (AZ)

Fredrik Midtsjø 78-rated (AZ) CM: Ben Pearson 75-rated (Bournemouth)

Ben Pearson 75-rated (Bournemouth) CM: Mohammed Kudus 75-rated (Ajax)

Mohammed Kudus 75-rated (Ajax) LW: Bruma 76-rated (Olympiacos)

Bruma 76-rated (Olympiacos) RW: Hernâni Fortes 76-rated (Levante)

Hernâni Fortes 76-rated (Levante) ST: M’Baye Niang 78-rated (Senegal)

80-rated squad

GK: Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice)

Walter Benítez 81-rated (OGC Nice) LB: Milton Casco 79-rated (River Plate)

Milton Casco 79-rated (River Plate) CB: Carlos Izquierdoz 78-rated (Boca Juniors)

Carlos Izquierdoz 78-rated (Boca Juniors) CB: Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica)

Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica) RB: Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow) LM: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)

Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres) CM: Marek Hamšík 81-rated (IFK Göteborg)

Marek Hamšík 81-rated (IFK Göteborg) CM: Juan Fernando Quintero 79-rated (Shenzhen Kaisa)

Juan Fernando Quintero 79-rated (Shenzhen Kaisa) RM: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Ricardo Goulart 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Ricardo Goulart 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Cédric Bakambu 80-rated (Beijing Guoan)

82-rated squad