How to complete July 29’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have almost a week to complete four squads and stock up on FUT packs.

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

You’ll have until Wednesday, Aug. 4 to complete four squads: Spartak Moscow vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern, Spurs vs. Everton, and Villarreal CF vs. Barcelona. A new set of Marquee Matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a small rare gold players pack.

The Spartak Moscow vs. Lokomotiv Moscow SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, at least three different leagues, a maximum of four players from the same league, and at least one player from both Russia. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Spartak Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, at least three different leagues, a maximum of four players from the same league, and at least one player from both Russia. Gold players pack Leverkusen vs FC Bayern 77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of five different clubs, at least two players from Bundesliga, and one player from both Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. Prime electrum players pack Spurs vs Everton 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, players from at least six different nationalities, at least two players from the Premier League, and at least one player from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Rare mixed players pack Villarreal CF vs Barcelona 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, a maximum of six players from the same league, and at least two players from both Villarreal and Barcelona. Rare electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a rare player pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 53,000 to 60,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Spartak Moscow vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

GK: Silviu Lung 75-rated (Kayserispor)

Silviu Lung 75-rated (Kayserispor) LB: Ionuț Panțîru 70-rated (FCSB)

Ionuț Panțîru 70-rated (FCSB) CB: Valerica Gaman 69-rated (Craiova)

Valerica Gaman 69-rated (Craiova) CB: Andrei Burcă 70-rated (CFR 1907 Cluj)

Andrei Burcă 70-rated (CFR 1907 Cluj) RB: Radu Boboc 68-rated (Viitorul)

Radu Boboc 68-rated (Viitorul) CDM: Nemanja Gudelj 79-rated (Sevilla)

Nemanja Gudelj 79-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Jorrit Hendrix 78-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Jorrit Hendrix 78-rated (Spartak Moscow) CAM: Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis)

Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis) CAM: Guilherme Marinato 78-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Guilherme Marinato 78-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) ST: Luuk de Jong 80-rated (Sevilla)

Luuk de Jong 80-rated (Sevilla) ST: Luka Jovic 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern

GK: Luís Maximiano 78-rated (Sporting CP)

Luís Maximiano 78-rated (Sporting CP) LB: Matheus Reis 76-rated (Sporting CP)

Matheus Reis 76-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Raúl da Silva 76-rated (Braga)

Raúl da Silva 76-rated (Braga) CB: Ellyes Skhiri 77-rated (Köln)

Ellyes Skhiri 77-rated (Köln) RB: Mitchell Weiser 76-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mitchell Weiser 76-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP)

João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP) CM: Gedson Fernandes 75-rated (Benfica)

Gedson Fernandes 75-rated (Benfica) CM: Pedro Gonçalves 76-rated (Sporting CP)

Pedro Gonçalves 76-rated (Sporting CP) LW: Nuno Santos 76-rated (Sporting CP)

Nuno Santos 76-rated (Sporting CP) RW: Bruno Tabata 75-rated (Sporting CP)

Bruno Tabata 75-rated (Sporting CP) ST: Paulinho Fernandes 76-rated (Sporting CP)

Spurs vs. Everton

GK: Édouard Mendy 78-rated (Chelsea)

Édouard Mendy 78-rated (Chelsea) CB: Lewis Dunk 78-rated (Brighton)

Lewis Dunk 78-rated (Brighton) CB: Gabriel Magalhães 78-rated (Arsenal)

Gabriel Magalhães 78-rated (Arsenal) CB: Chris Basham 78-rated (Sheffield United)

Chris Basham 78-rated (Sheffield United) LWB: Ben Chilwell 78-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 78-rated (Chelsea) RWB: George Baldock 78-rated (Sheffield United)

George Baldock 78-rated (Sheffield United) CM: Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham)

Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham) CM: Nemanja Matić 78-rated (Manchestere United)

Nemanja Matić 78-rated (Manchestere United) CM: Abdoulaye Doucouré 78-rated (Everton)

Abdoulaye Doucouré 78-rated (Everton) ST: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 76-rated (Tigres)

Villarreal CF vs. Barcelona