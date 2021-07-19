How to complete July 18’s 81+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new 81+ Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one out of four 81-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

There are tons of special cards available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team packs at the moment since EA put the best cards from some of its old promos back in packs on Friday, July 16 as part of the FUTTIES content. Most of them are below the power curve but there are some incredible items, such as Team of the Year (TOTY) 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio and TOTY Virgin van Dijk 96-rated from Liverpool.

If you’re interested in completing the 81+ Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in 11 gold players, seven of them being rare items, with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. This SBC is repeatable and costs around 10,000 FUT coins on any platform. It will be available for the next four days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete July 18’s 81+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.