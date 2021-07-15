How to complete July 15’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA selected four matchups featuring nations from international matchups that already took place. The company didn’t specify what tournament these matches are from nor when the games happened.

You’ll have until next Wednesday, July 21, to complete four squads as always: the Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Italy vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Spain, and France vs. Switzerland. A new set of Marquee Matchups will then be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a premium rare gold players pack.

The Netherlands vs. Czech Republic SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same league, and at least one player from both the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold player pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each of the segments you’ll have to do to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Netherlands vs. Czech Rupublic 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same league, and at least one player from both the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Small prime gold players pack Italy vs. Austria 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a minimum of three players from the same club, a maximum of four different nationalities, and at least one player from both Italy and Austria. Prime mixed players pack Croatia vs. Spain 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a minimum of three players from the same league, and at least one player from Croatia and two players from Spain. Small rare gold players pack France vs. Switzerland 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same nation, and at least two players from both France and Switzerland. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 32,000 to 49,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, which isn’t much to get tradable cards through the packs, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Netherlands vs. Czech

GK: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)

Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres) LB: Sam Byram 73-rated (Norwich)

Sam Byram 73-rated (Norwich) CB: Ryan Schofield 60-rated (Huddersfield)

Ryan Schofield 60-rated (Huddersfield) CB: Pol García 69-rated (FC Juárez)

Pol García 69-rated (FC Juárez) RB: Joseba Bengoetxea 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Joseba Bengoetxea 79-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Carel Eiting 71-rated (Huddersfield)

Carel Eiting 71-rated (Huddersfield) CM: Borja Laborde 73-rated (Huddersfield)

Borja Laborde 73-rated (Huddersfield) CM: Cesc Fàbregas 75-rated (Real Oviedo)

Cesc Fàbregas 75-rated (Real Oviedo) LM: Arnaut Groeneveld 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth)

Arnaut Groeneveld 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth) RM: Dani Rodríguez 75-rated (RCD Mallorca)

Dani Rodríguez 75-rated (RCD Mallorca) ST: Borja Mayoral 76-rated (Roma FC)

Italy vs. Austria

GK: Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana)

Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana) LB: Javier Aquino 75-rated (Tigres)

Javier Aquino 75-rated (Tigres) CB: Hugo Ayala 75-rated (Tigres)

Hugo Ayala 75-rated (Tigres) CB: Per Ciljan Skjelbred 76-rated (Rosenborg BK)

Per Ciljan Skjelbred 76-rated (Rosenborg BK) RB: Antonio Candreva 78-rated (Sampdoria)

Antonio Candreva 78-rated (Sampdoria) CDM: Luis Montes 77-rated (León)

Luis Montes 77-rated (León) CDM: Maximilian Arnold 79-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Maximilian Arnold 79-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: Mark Uth 76-rated (FC Schalke 04)

Mark Uth 76-rated (FC Schalke 04) CAM: Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Yannick Gerhardt 75-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Yannick Gerhardt 75-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: Daniel Ginczek 76-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Croatia vs. Spain

GK: Antonio Adán 80-rated (Sporting CP)

Antonio Adán 80-rated (Sporting CP) CB: José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta)

José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta) CB: Nicolás Otamendi 79-rated (Benfica)

Nicolás Otamendi 79-rated (Benfica) CB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) CDM: Mario Pašalic 77-rated (Atalanta)

Mario Pašalic 77-rated (Atalanta) CDM: Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) LM: Gerard Lázaro 80-rated (Udinese)

Gerard Lázaro 80-rated (Udinese) RM: Marlos Bonfim 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Marlos Bonfim 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) CAM: Ruslan Malinovskyi 79-rated (Atalanta)

Ruslan Malinovskyi 79-rated (Atalanta) ST: Luis Muriel 79-rated (Atalanta)

Luis Muriel 79-rated (Atalanta) ST: Aluísio Moraes Júnior 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

France vs. Switzerland