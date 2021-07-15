How to complete July 15’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.
The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA selected four matchups featuring nations from international matchups that already took place. The company didn’t specify what tournament these matches are from nor when the games happened.
You’ll have until next Wednesday, July 21, to complete four squads as always: the Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Italy vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Spain, and France vs. Switzerland. A new set of Marquee Matchups will then be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a premium rare gold players pack.
The Netherlands vs. Czech Republic SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same league, and at least one player from both the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold player pack.
Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each of the segments you’ll have to do to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Netherlands vs. Czech Rupublic
|75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same league, and at least one player from both the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.
|Small prime gold players pack
|Italy vs. Austria
|77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a minimum of three players from the same club, a maximum of four different nationalities, and at least one player from both Italy and Austria.
|Prime mixed players pack
|Croatia vs. Spain
|79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a minimum of three players from the same league, and at least one player from Croatia and two players from Spain.
|Small rare gold players pack
|France vs. Switzerland
|80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same nation, and at least two players from both France and Switzerland.
|Premium gold players pack
EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 32,000 to 49,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, which isn’t much to get tradable cards through the packs, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Netherlands vs. Czech
- GK: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)
- LB: Sam Byram 73-rated (Norwich)
- CB: Ryan Schofield 60-rated (Huddersfield)
- CB: Pol García 69-rated (FC Juárez)
- RB: Joseba Bengoetxea 79-rated (Real Sociedad)
- CM: Carel Eiting 71-rated (Huddersfield)
- CM: Borja Laborde 73-rated (Huddersfield)
- CM: Cesc Fàbregas 75-rated (Real Oviedo)
- LM: Arnaut Groeneveld 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth)
- RM: Dani Rodríguez 75-rated (RCD Mallorca)
- ST: Borja Mayoral 76-rated (Roma FC)
Italy vs. Austria
- GK: Jonathan Orozco 77-rated (Tijuana)
- LB: Javier Aquino 75-rated (Tigres)
- CB: Hugo Ayala 75-rated (Tigres)
- CB: Per Ciljan Skjelbred 76-rated (Rosenborg BK)
- RB: Antonio Candreva 78-rated (Sampdoria)
- CDM: Luis Montes 77-rated (León)
- CDM: Maximilian Arnold 79-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- CAM: Mark Uth 76-rated (FC Schalke 04)
- CAM: Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CAM: Yannick Gerhardt 75-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- ST: Daniel Ginczek 76-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
Croatia vs. Spain
- GK: Antonio Adán 80-rated (Sporting CP)
- CB: José Luis Palomino 76-rated (Atalanta)
- CB: Nicolás Otamendi 79-rated (Benfica)
- CB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)
- CDM: Mario Pašalic 77-rated (Atalanta)
- CDM: Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- LM: Gerard Lázaro 80-rated (Udinese)
- RM: Marlos Bonfim 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- CAM: Ruslan Malinovskyi 79-rated (Atalanta)
- ST: Luis Muriel 79-rated (Atalanta)
- ST: Aluísio Moraes Júnior 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)
France vs. Switzerland
- GK: Benjamin Lecomte 80-rated (Monaco)
- LB: Núrio Fortuna 75-rated (KAA Gent)
- CB: Michael Ngadeu 78-rated (KAA Gent)
- CB: Benjamin André 80-rated (Lille)
- RB: Danny da Costa 78-rated (FSV Mainz 05)
- CDM: Sami Khedira 81-rated (Hertha Berlin)
- CM: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CM: Lars Stindl 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CAM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)
- ST: Admir Mehmedi 76-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- ST: Florian Niederlechner 78-rated (FC Augsburg)