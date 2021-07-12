How to complete July 12’s 92+ Prime Icon Moments Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added new a set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will award those who complete it with a 92-rated version or higher of a Prime Icon Moments card.

With this SBC, you’ll have an opportunity to pack some of the best Icon cards in the game, such as 94-rated Eusébio, 98-rated Diego Maradona, 95-rated Paolo Maldini, and 94-rated Ruud Gullit. But you can also end up with an item that’s not too good at this stage in the game, given that almost all of the Festival of FUTball cards are pretty good and players are using them a lot. There are definitely some Icons that you don’t want to pack, such as 92-rated Alan Shearer, 92-rated Fernando Hierro, and 92-rated Paul Scholes.

The 92+ Prime Icon Moments Upgrade SBC is a non-repeatable one and will expire on Thursday, July 15. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to profit coins. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in three teams.

Just like the previous 92+ Prime Icon Moments Upgrade SBC, the first team must be 84-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The second segment requires an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS item. The third solution is an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum. If you buy all the players from the FUT market right now, you’ll spend around 360,000 FUT coins on Xbox and PlayStation and around 485,000 FUT coins on PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete July 12’s Prime Icon Moments Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

84-rated squad

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: Thomas Müller 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 88-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guouan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guouan) CM: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

85-rated squad

GK: Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: Nico Schulz 80-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schulz 80-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) RB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CDM: Julian Baumgartlinger 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Julian Baumgartlinger 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli) CAM: Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Kai Havertz 85-rated (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz 85-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Lars Stindl 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

86-rated squad