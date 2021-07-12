How to complete July 11’s 81-87 Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new 81-87 Player Pick on Sunday, July 11 to the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This SBC will expire in four days and is repeatable. Players who complete it will be rewarded with the option to choose one of three cards rated between 81 and 87 overall. Even though you can complete this SBC as many times as you want, you will always receive an untradeable item, which can’t be sold in the FUT market. You won’t pack a star player out of this either as this SBC is designed for people to fill their clubs with fodder.

If you want to complete the 81-87 Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in a squad of 11 gold players, with at least two rares, and 30 team chemistry minimum. This SBC is currently costing around 10,000 FUT coins on any platform, if you buy all the players required.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete July 11’s 81-87 Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.