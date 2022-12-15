How to complete Japan’s Dynamic Duos SBC to get Tanaka and Kamada in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA is highlighting Japan’s history in the World Cup by adding an 85-rated Dynamic Duos version of Ao Tanaka from Düsseldorf and an 86-rated Dynamic Duos Daichi Kamada card. These cards are available for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Dynamic Duos versions improve the chemistry between the two featured players when using both of them on your team while upgrading their player item’s overall rating. Each card is rewarded for completing a different squad.

The Dynamic Duos Tanaka card is rewarded after you complete the first segment with a squad rating of 83 points. This squad is extremely less expensive than Kamada’s squad even if you build it from scratch, amounting to around 9,250 to 9,500 FUT coins.

And to get Kamada’s Dynamic Duos version, you’ll have to turn in an 84-rated squad with at least a TOTW (Inform) card, and a card with an overall rating of 85 points minimum. Since it has more conditions, the squad will be much more expensive, getting up to 34,450 to 34,600 FUT coins on the market.

If you build both squads, you’ll also receive a gold players pack besides the two Dynamic Duos cards. This SBC will expire after Dec. 23. so you still have one week to fully complete Tanaka’s and Kamada’s Dynamic Duos SBC.

Here are the cheapest solutions to get the Dynamic Duos version of Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada’s Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ao Tanaka

GK: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) LB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CB: 82-rated Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) LM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) RM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CAM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) ST: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

Daichi Kamada