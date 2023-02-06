How to complete January POTM Rashford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in three squads to get this special card.

Marcus Rashford from Manchester United is the January Player of the Month (POTM) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He received an 87-rated POTM version through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players EA selects monthly. Rashford was the most voted among names such as as Mahrez, Burn, and Saka for the best Premier League player of January.

You’ll notice that Rashford’s Physical (+9), Passing (+7), Defending (+7), Dribbling (+5), Shooting (+5), and Pace (+5) were generally increased when compared to his original 81-rated gold version.

To get this POTM Rashford card, you’ll need to complete three different squads: Manchester United, England, and Premier League. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Manchester United 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester United. Small electrum players pack England 85-rated squad that has no less than one English player. Jumbo gold pack Premier League 86-rated team with at least one TOTW (inform) cards, plus one player from the Premier League. Rare gold pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads, you’ll spend around 297,450 FUT coins on the available consoles and 316,200 on PC. This POTM SBC will expire after March 10, so you have one whole month to complete it.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Marcus Rashford SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester United

GK: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) RB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CAM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CAM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CAM: 88-rated TOTW Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier)

88-rated TOTW Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) ST: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

England

GK: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) LB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CB: 86-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

86-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) RB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale) LW: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) RW: 84-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

84-rated Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) ST: 87-rated Future Stars Diogo Costa (Porto)

Premier League