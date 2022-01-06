How to complete Jan. 6’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.
The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.
This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.
Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Jan. 13 to complete four squads: Villarreal CF vs. Atlético Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Dortmund, Inter vs. Latium, and OL vs. PSG.
The Inter vs. Latium squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three players from the same club, five players from Seria A, and a minimum of two players from both Internazionale and Lazio. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small prime gold players pack.
Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Villarreal CF vs. Atlético Madrid
|71-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus two rare cards, a maximum of six different clubs, at least three different nationalities, and one player from both Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid.
|Small electrum players pack
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Dortmund
|73-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, five different clubs, three different leagues, and two players from both Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund.
|Mixed players pack
|Inter vs. Latium
|75-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three players from the same club, five players from Seria A, and a minimum of two players from both Internazionale and Lazio.
|Smal prime gold players pack
|OL vs. PSG
|77-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, four players from the same league, and one from both Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.
|Prime electrum players pack
EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 17,950 to 22,750 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Jan. 6’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Villarreal CF vs. Atlético Madrid
- GK: 63-rated Sebastian Osigwe (Lugano)
- CB: 62-rated Yoan Severin (Servette)
- CB: 71-rated Mohamed Ali Camara (BSC Young Boys)
- CB: 70-rated Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)
- LWB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)
- RWB: 70-rated Yanick Brecher (Zürich)
- CM: 64-rated Boris Cespedes (Servette)
- CM: 71-rated Sandi Lovrič (Lugano)
- CM: 65-rated Vasilije Janjičić (Zürich)
- ST: 72-rated Jordan Siebatcheu (BSC Young Boys)
- ST: 69-rated Antonio Marchesano (Zürich)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Dortmund
- GK: 63-rated Rodrigo Banegas (Wilstermann)
- CB: 63-rated Joaquín Fernández (Mdeo City Torque)
- CB: 62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá)
- CB: 61-rated Joaquín Pereyra (Mdeo City Torque)
- LM: 72-rated Patricio Rodríguez (Wilstermann)
- CM: 71-rated Leandro Desábato (Rosario Central)
- CM: 72-rated Walter Gargano (Peñarol)
- RM: 72-rated Ángel González (Lanús)
- CAM: 81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: 82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: 79-rated Luis Miguel Rodríguez (Gimnasia)
Inter vs. Latium
- GK: 80-rated Jiří Pavlenka (Werder Bremen)
- LB: 63-rated Mario Müller (Saarbrücken)
- CB: 55-rated Clemens Riedel (SV Darmstadt 98)
- CB: 81-rated Lucas Leiva (Lazio)
- RB: 81-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)
- CDM: 62-rated Carlo Boukhalfa (Jahn Regensburg)
- CDM: 78-rated Miguel Veloso (Hellas Verona)
- CAM: 57-rated Leon Müller (SV Darmstadt 98)
- CAM: 76-rated Marco Sportiello (Atalanta)
- ST: 55-rated Ensar Arslan (SV Darmstadt 98)
- ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)
OL vs. PSG
- GK: 76-rated Mert Günok (Beşiktaş)
- LB: 75-rated Ayrton Medeiros (Spartak Moskow)
- CB: 76-rated Vitor Hugo (Trabzonspor)
- CB: 75-rated Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe)
- RB: 77-rated James Tavernier (Rangers)
- CDM: 79-rated Bruno Guimarães (Lyon)
- CDM: 75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers)
- CAM: 80-rated Rafael Alcântara (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CAM: 76-rated Ryan Kent (Rangers)
- CAM: 75-rated James Forrest (Celtic)
- ST: 76-rated Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)