How to complete Jan. 6’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete four squads.

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Jan. 13 to complete four squads: Villarreal CF vs. Atlético Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Dortmund, Inter vs. Latium, and OL vs. PSG.

The Inter vs. Latium squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three players from the same club, five players from Seria A, and a minimum of two players from both Internazionale and Lazio. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small prime gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Villarreal CF vs. Atlético Madrid 71-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus two rare cards, a maximum of six different clubs, at least three different nationalities, and one player from both Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid. Small electrum players pack Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Dortmund 73-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, five different clubs, three different leagues, and two players from both Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. Mixed players pack Inter vs. Latium 75-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three players from the same club, five players from Seria A, and a minimum of two players from both Internazionale and Lazio. Smal prime gold players pack OL vs. PSG 77-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, four players from the same league, and one from both Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain. Prime electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 17,950 to 22,750 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Jan. 6’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Villarreal CF vs. Atlético Madrid

GK: 63-rated Sebastian Osigwe (Lugano)

63-rated Sebastian Osigwe (Lugano) CB: 62-rated Yoan Severin (Servette)

62-rated Yoan Severin (Servette) CB: 71-rated Mohamed Ali Camara (BSC Young Boys)

71-rated Mohamed Ali Camara (BSC Young Boys) CB: 70-rated Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)

70-rated Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen) LWB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RWB: 70-rated Yanick Brecher (Zürich)

70-rated Yanick Brecher (Zürich) CM: 64-rated Boris Cespedes (Servette)

64-rated Boris Cespedes (Servette) CM: 71-rated Sandi Lovrič (Lugano)

71-rated Sandi Lovrič (Lugano) CM: 65-rated Vasilije Janjičić (Zürich)

65-rated Vasilije Janjičić (Zürich) ST: 72-rated Jordan Siebatcheu (BSC Young Boys)

72-rated Jordan Siebatcheu (BSC Young Boys) ST: 69-rated Antonio Marchesano (Zürich)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Dortmund

GK: 63-rated Rodrigo Banegas (Wilstermann)

63-rated Rodrigo Banegas (Wilstermann) CB: 63-rated Joaquín Fernández (Mdeo City Torque)

63-rated Joaquín Fernández (Mdeo City Torque) CB: 62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá)

62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá) CB: 61-rated Joaquín Pereyra (Mdeo City Torque)

61-rated Joaquín Pereyra (Mdeo City Torque) LM: 72-rated Patricio Rodríguez (Wilstermann)

72-rated Patricio Rodríguez (Wilstermann) CM: 71-rated Leandro Desábato (Rosario Central)

71-rated Leandro Desábato (Rosario Central) CM: 72-rated Walter Gargano (Peñarol)

72-rated Walter Gargano (Peñarol) RM: 72-rated Ángel González (Lanús)

72-rated Ángel González (Lanús) CAM: 81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 79-rated Luis Miguel Rodríguez (Gimnasia)

Inter vs. Latium

GK: 80-rated Jiří Pavlenka (Werder Bremen)

80-rated Jiří Pavlenka (Werder Bremen) LB: 63-rated Mario Müller (Saarbrücken)

63-rated Mario Müller (Saarbrücken) CB: 55-rated Clemens Riedel (SV Darmstadt 98)

55-rated Clemens Riedel (SV Darmstadt 98) CB: 81-rated Lucas Leiva (Lazio)

81-rated Lucas Leiva (Lazio) RB: 81-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)

81-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) CDM: 62-rated Carlo Boukhalfa (Jahn Regensburg)

62-rated Carlo Boukhalfa (Jahn Regensburg) CDM: 78-rated Miguel Veloso (Hellas Verona)

78-rated Miguel Veloso (Hellas Verona) CAM: 57-rated Leon Müller (SV Darmstadt 98)

57-rated Leon Müller (SV Darmstadt 98) CAM: 76-rated Marco Sportiello (Atalanta)

76-rated Marco Sportiello (Atalanta) ST: 55-rated Ensar Arslan (SV Darmstadt 98)

55-rated Ensar Arslan (SV Darmstadt 98) ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

OL vs. PSG