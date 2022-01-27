How to complete Jan. 27’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This week, it’s themed around countries from the Americas.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Feb. 3 to complete four squads: Canada vs. USA, Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Chile vs. Argentina, and Brazil vs. Paraguay.

The Mexico vs. Costa Rica squad, for example, asks for a series of conditions to be met. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same league, at least three players from the same club, two different nationalities, and one player from both Mexico and Costa Rica. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small prime gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Canada vs. USA 73-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus two rare cards, a maximum of four different leagues, at least three different nationalities, and one player from both Canada and the U.S. Mixed players pack Mexico vs. Costa Rica 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same league, at least three players from the same club, two different nationalities, and one player from both Mexico and Costa Rica. Small prime gold players pack Chile vs. Argentina 77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three different leagues, four players from the same nation, and two players from both Chile and Argentina. Jumbo premium gold players pack Brazil vs. Paraguay 79-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, four leagues, a maximum of three players from the same club, and a minimum of two players from both Brazil and Paraguay. Prime electrum players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 21,300 to 22,700 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Jan. 27’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Canada vs. USA

GK: 62-rated Steve Kroll (SV Darmstadt 98)

62-rated Steve Kroll (SV Darmstadt 98) CB: 62-rated Ryan Malone (Hansa Rostock)

62-rated Ryan Malone (Hansa Rostock) CB: 70-rated Uwe Hünemeier (SC Oaderboen 07)

70-rated Uwe Hünemeier (SC Oaderboen 07) CB: 61-rated Jesse Tugbenyo (SC SC Paderborn 07)

61-rated Jesse Tugbenyo (SC SC Paderborn 07) CDM: 63-rated Florian Flick (FC Schalke 04)

63-rated Florian Flick (FC Schalke 04) CDM: 79-rated Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad)

79-rated Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) LM: 64-rated Malik Batmaz (Karlsruher SC)

64-rated Malik Batmaz (Karlsruher SC) RM: 76-rated Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg)

76-rated Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: 77-rated Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg)

77-rated Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: 76-rated Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen)

76-rated Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen) ST: 77-rated Maximilian Philipp (VfL Wolfsburg)

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

GK: 77-rated Altay Bayındır (Fenerbahçe)

77-rated Altay Bayındır (Fenerbahçe) LB: 76-rated Caner Erkin (Karagümrük SK)

76-rated Caner Erkin (Karagümrük SK) CB: 75-rated Serdar Aziz (Fenerbahçe)

75-rated Serdar Aziz (Fenerbahçe) CB: 75-rated Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe)

75-rated Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe) RB: 78-rated Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

78-rated Alfredo Talavera (Pumas) CM: 75-rated Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord)

75-rated Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord) CM: 76-rated İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe) CM: 76-rated Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord)

76-rated Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) LW: 75-rated François Kamano (Lokomotiv Moscow)

75-rated François Kamano (Lokomotiv Moscow) RW: 75-rated Gyrano Kerk (Lokomotiv Moscow)

75-rated Gyrano Kerk (Lokomotiv Moscow) ST: 77-rated Zé Luís (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Chile vs. Argentina

GK: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham) LB: 76-rated Patrick van Aanholt (Galatasaray)

76-rated Patrick van Aanholt (Galatasaray) CB: 77-rated Joël Veltman (Brighton)

77-rated Joël Veltman (Brighton) CB: 75-rated Mac Allister (Brighton)

75-rated Mac Allister (Brighton) RB: 76-rated Brais Méndez (RC Celta)

76-rated Brais Méndez (RC Celta) LM: 76-rated Fabio Borini (Karagümrük SK)

76-rated Fabio Borini (Karagümrük SK) CM: 78-rated Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge)

78-rated Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) CM: 75-rated Rodrigo Battaglia (RCD Mallorca)

75-rated Rodrigo Battaglia (RCD Mallorca) RM: 77-rated Salvi Sánchez (Cádiz CF)

77-rated Salvi Sánchez (Cádiz CF) ST: 77-rated Bas Dost (Club Brugge)

77-rated Bas Dost (Club Brugge) ST: 79-rated Lucas Pérez (Elche CF)

Brazil vs. Paraguay