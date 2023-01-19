How to complete Jan. 19’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Four squads themed around the key matches of the weekend.

Players can stock up on fodder with the new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) that was added today to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are released every Thursday based on real soccer’s key games and create SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This is a great opportunity to get several player packs.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Jan. 26, to complete four squads: Feyenoord vs. Ajax, Latium vs. Milan, RB Leipzig vs. Bayern München, and Liverpool vs. Chelsea.

The Marquee Matchups SBC asks for different types of conditions that go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. The squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Feyenoord vs. Ajax squad, for example, asks for a 71-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least two different nationalities, and one player from the Netherlands. The reward for this segment is a premium gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Feyenoord vs. Ajax 71-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least two different nationalities, and one player from the Netherlands. Premium gold players pack Latium vs. Milan 73-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than one rare card, two players from the same club, and one player from Serie A. Mixed players pack RB Leipzig vs. Bayern München 75-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, at least three players from the same nation, three leagues, two players from Bundesliga, plus one player from both RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. Jumbo premium gold pack Liverpool vs. Chelsea 77-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no more than five clubs, a minimum of one rare card, and one player from both Liverpool and Chelsea. Prime electrum players pack

The total amount you’ll spend to build the four squads can get up to around 19,500 to 19,850 FUT coins across the available platforms. If you turn in all the segments, you’ll also receive a premium gold players pack as a bonus.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Jan. 19’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Jan. 19’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Feyenoord vs. Ajax

GK: 63-rated Jakob Golz (Rot-Weiss Essen)

63-rated Jakob Golz (Rot-Weiss Essen) LB: 63-rated Niklas Kölle (MSV Duisburg)

63-rated Niklas Kölle (MSV Duisburg) CB: 62-rated José-Enrique Ríos Alonso (Rot-Weiss Essen)

62-rated José-Enrique Ríos Alonso (Rot-Weiss Essen) CB: 62-rated Cottrell Ezekwem (SC Verl)

62-rated Cottrell Ezekwem (SC Verl) RB: 63-rated Davide Itter (VfL Osnabrück)

63-rated Davide Itter (VfL Osnabrück) CDM: 64-rated Aritz Castro Pérez (Deportivo Alavés)

64-rated Aritz Castro Pérez (Deportivo Alavés) CDM: 76-rated Justin Kluivert (Valencia CF)

76-rated Justin Kluivert (Valencia CF) CAM: 64-rated Ntsako Makhubela (Orlando Pirates)

64-rated Ntsako Makhubela (Orlando Pirates) CAM: 80-rated Marko Dmitrović (Sevilla)

80-rated Marko Dmitrović (Sevilla) CAM: 80-rated Bryan Cristante (Roma)

80-rated Bryan Cristante (Roma) ST: 78-rated Mario Gaspar (Watford)

Latium vs. Milan

GK: 80-rated Rui Silva (Real Betis)

80-rated Rui Silva (Real Betis) LB: 80-rated Javi Galán (RC Celta)

80-rated Javi Galán (RC Celta) CB: 63-rated Florin Bejan (FC Hermannstadt)

63-rated Florin Bejan (FC Hermannstadt) CB: 63-rated Dorinel Oancea (CS Mioveni)

63-rated Dorinel Oancea (CS Mioveni) RB: 63-rated Razvan Onea (FC Rapid)

63-rated Razvan Onea (FC Rapid) CDM: 62-rated Andrei Panait (CS Mioveni)

62-rated Andrei Panait (CS Mioveni) LM: 80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale)

80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale) CM: 64-rated Ionuț Șerban (FC Argeș)

64-rated Ionuț Șerban (FC Argeș) CM: 80-rated Etienne Capoue (Villarreal)

80-rated Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) RM: 63-rated Aurelian Chițu (FC U Craiova 1948)

63-rated Aurelian Chițu (FC U Craiova 1948) ST: 63-rated Rolf Daniel Vikstøl (Viking FK)

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern München

GK: 61-rated Pedro Teixeira (Marítimo)

61-rated Pedro Teixeira (Marítimo) LB: 79-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln)

79-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln) CB: 80-rated Yeray López (Athletic Club)

80-rated Yeray López (Athletic Club) CB: 61-rated Guilherme Araújo Soares (SC Braga)

61-rated Guilherme Araújo Soares (SC Braga) RB: 78-rated Rubén Peña (CA Osasuna)

78-rated Rubén Peña (CA Osasuna) LM: 77-rated Pepê Cossa (FC Porto)

77-rated Pepê Cossa (FC Porto) CB: 79-rated João Mário (Benfica)

79-rated João Mário (Benfica) CB: 63-rated André António Rosário Teles (Marítimo)

63-rated André António Rosário Teles (Marítimo) RM: 77-rated Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig)

77-rated Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig) ST: 63-rated Yago Cariello Ribeiro (Portimonsense SC)

63-rated Yago Cariello Ribeiro (Portimonsense SC) ST: 63-rated N’Dri Philippe Koffi (Paços Ferreira)

Liverpool vs. Chelsea