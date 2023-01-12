How to complete Jan. 12’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can complete a new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) starting today.

EA selects some upcoming matches as the theme for this type of SBC, added every Thursday, to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This is a great opportunity to get several player packs.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Jan. 19, to complete four squads: USG vs. Royal Antwerp FC, Rennes vs. PSG, Napoli FC vs. Juventus, and Manchester United vs. Manchester City.

The Marquee Matchups SBC asks for different types of conditions that go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. The squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Rennes vs. PSG squad, for example, asks for a 73-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no more than five players from the same league, at least three rare cards, and one player from Ligue 1. It rewards players with a jumbo gold pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward USG vs. Royal Antwerp FC 71-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five clubs, at least two players from the same nation, and one player from Belgium. Small gold players pack Rennes vs. PSG 73-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no more than five players from the same league, at least three rare cards, and one player from Ligue 1. Jumbo gold pack Napoli FC vs. Juventus 75-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, A maximum of five players from the same nation, no less than three players from the same club, two players from Serie A, plus one player from both Napoli and Juventus. Small prime gold players pack Manchester United vs. Manchester City 77-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, a minimum of one rare card, three leagues, and one player from both Manchester United and Manchester City. Prime mixed players pack

The price for building these squads from scratch amounts to around 16,300 to 18,550 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on. One more players pack will be rewarded for completing all of the segments: a rare electrum players pack.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Jan. 12’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Jan. 12’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

USG vs. Royal Antwerp FC

GK: 63-rated Robin Tihi (IFK Värnamo)

63-rated Robin Tihi (IFK Värnamo) CB: 65-rated Birk Risa (Molde FK)

65-rated Birk Risa (Molde FK) CB: 62-rated Jesper Taaje (Sandefjord)

62-rated Jesper Taaje (Sandefjord) CB: 63-rated Freddy Winsth (IFK Värnamo)

63-rated Freddy Winsth (IFK Värnamo) LM: 76-rated Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe) CM: 60-rated Aleksander D. Nilsson (Sandefjord)

60-rated Aleksander D. Nilsson (Sandefjord) CM: 60-rated Albin Winbo (Sandefjord)

60-rated Albin Winbo (Sandefjord) RM: 77-rated Hee Chan Hwang (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

77-rated Hee Chan Hwang (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: 79-rated Jonny Otto (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

79-rated Jonny Otto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 77-rated Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahçe)

77-rated Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahçe) ST: 61-rated Sivert Gussiås (Sandefjord)

Rennes vs. PSG

GK: 64-rated Jamie Jones (Wigan Athletic)

64-rated Jamie Jones (Wigan Athletic) LB: 64-rated Nathan McGinley (Motherwell)

64-rated Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) CB: 63-rated Sam Hughes (Burton Albion)

63-rated Sam Hughes (Burton Albion) CB: 62-rated TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City)

62-rated TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City) RB: 80-rated Álex Berenguer (Athletic Club)

80-rated Álex Berenguer (Athletic Club) CM: 63-rated Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City)

63-rated Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) CM: 62-rated Armani Little (Forest Green)

62-rated Armani Little (Forest Green) CM: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen)

80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen) LW: 79-rated Benjamin André (Lille)

79-rated Benjamin André (Lille) RW: 80-rated Edgar Badia (Elche CF)

80-rated Edgar Badia (Elche CF) ST: 64-rated Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town)

Napoli FC vs. Juventus

GK: 64-rated Mohamed Airam Ramos (UD Las Palmas)

64-rated Mohamed Airam Ramos (UD Las Palmas) CB: 76-rated João Victor da Silva (Benfica)

76-rated João Victor da Silva (Benfica) CB: 79-rated Luís Maximiano (Lazio)

79-rated Luís Maximiano (Lazio) CB: 78-rated Sidnei Silva Júnior (UD Las Palmas)

78-rated Sidnei Silva Júnior (UD Las Palmas) CDM: 62-rated Diego Gutiérrez Chinea (UD Las Palmas)

62-rated Diego Gutiérrez Chinea (UD Las Palmas) CDM: 79-rated Ali Musrati (Braga)

79-rated Ali Musrati (Braga) LM: 64-rated Junior Kadile (FC Famalicão)

64-rated Junior Kadile (FC Famalicão) RM: 79-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla)

79-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla) CAM: 78-rated Mário Rui (Napoli)

78-rated Mário Rui (Napoli) ST: 63-rated Héctor Hernández Marrero (GD Chaves)

63-rated Héctor Hernández Marrero (GD Chaves) ST: 63-rated N’Dri Philippe Koffi (Paços Ferreira)

Manchester United vs. Manchester City