How to complete Icon Moments Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to spend between 410,000 and 500,000 FUT coins to buid the squads from scratch.

EA Sports introduced a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, July 24 that will award those who complete it with the option to choose one out of three different Prime Icon Moments cards.

Even though it’s a player pick, which is generally better than a regular loot box, you’ll still need a good amount of luck to pack an Icon that is better or equal to some cards that were released during Festival of FUTball (FOF), Summer Stars, or even the FUTTIEScards released so far. There are only a handful of Prime Icon Moments that cost more than this SBC, so bear in mind that you can end up with an awful card at this stage of the game.

The Icon Moments Player Pick SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available until July 30. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins.

The Icon Moments Player Pick SBC costs around 410,000 FUT coins on consoles, and 500,000 FUT coins on PC, if you build all teams from scratch. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads.

The first team must be an 85-rated with 45 chemistry minimum and at least one Team of the Season (TOTS) or Inform card. The second segment requires an 86-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. The third and last solution is an 87-rated team with 35 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Icon Moments Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

85-rated squad

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham United)

Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham United) LB: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) CB: Fabinho 90-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 90-rated (Liverpool) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham) RB: Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City) CM: Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe) CM: Tomáš Souček 81-rated (West Ham United)

Tomáš Souček 81-rated (West Ham United) CM: Thomas Müller 88-rated (Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller 88-rated (Bayern Munich LW: Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica)

Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica) RW: Youcef Atal 87-rated (OGC Nice)

Youcef Atal 87-rated (OGC Nice) ST: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

86-rated squad

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LB: Yuri Berchiche 89-rated (Sevilla)

Yuri Berchiche 89-rated (Sevilla) CB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) RB: Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool)

Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe) CDM: Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV)

Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV) CAM: Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CAM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscow) CAM: Keylor Navas 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Napoli)

87-rated squad