How to complete Icon Moments Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You get what you get and you don't get upset.

EA Sports introduced a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, July 17 that will award those who complete it with the option to choose one out of three different Prime Icon Moments cards.

Even though it’s a player pick, which is generally better than a regular loot box, you’ll still need a good amount of luck to pack an Icon that is better or equal to some cards that were released during Festival of FUTball and Summer Stars. There are about only 17 Prime Icon Moments that cost more than this SBC, so bear in mind that you can end up with an awful card at this stage of the game.

The Icon Moments Player Pick SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available for five days. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads.

The first team must be an 85-rated with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Team of the Season (TOTS) or Inform card. The second segment requires an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. The last solution is an 87-rated team with 45 chemistry minimum. The Icon Moments Player Pick SBC costs around 410,000 FUT coins on consoles, and 500,000 FUT coins on PC, if you build all teams from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Icon Moments Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

85-rated squad

GK: Marko Dmitrović 81-rated (Eibar)

Marko Dmitrović 81-rated (Eibar) LB: Yuri Berchiche 89-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 89-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: Jasper Cilessen 81-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cilessen 81-rated (Valencia) CB: Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan) RB: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) CM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) CM: Tomáš Souček 81-rated (West Ham United)

Tomáš Souček 81-rated (West Ham United) CM: Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) LW: Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) RW: Suso 81-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 81-rated (Sevilla) ST: Karim Benzema 95-rated (Real Madrid)

86-rated squad

GK: Alisson 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson 90-rated (Liverpool) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Casemiro 90-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 90-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Fabinho 90-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 90-rated (Liverpool) RB: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto)

Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto) CDM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CAM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscow) CAM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

87-rated squad