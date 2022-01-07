How to complete Headliners Payet SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete two squads and get this card.

EA added an 87-rated Headliners version of Dimitri Payet from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 22 today alongside the Headliners promotion’s second team. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This promo will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2021-2022 season. They’ll be dynamic items that get automatically upgraded each time the player earns a qualifying upgraded item.

This is Payet’s first special card in this FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The devs have increased his Pace (+16), Shooting (+7), Physical (+7), Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Defending (+2). He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot.

You can further increase his skill stats by applying the hunter chemistry stye. This will boost his Pace (+10), Shooting (+7), and Dribbling (+1), which are essential to his center-forward position.

If you want to complete the Headliners Benrahma SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Ligue 1 and National Duty. The first requires an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. The second asks for an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player.

You have until Jan. 14 to complete these squads and it will cost you around 162,300 to 179,950 FUT coins if you build those squads from scratch across all available platforms. Besides the player item, those who complete both squads will receive a prime electrum players pack and a rare electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Headliners Dimitri Payet SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ligue 1

GK: 86-rated TOTW Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

86-rated TOTW Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) LB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CDM: 85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CDM: 85-rated Jorge “Koke” Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

85-rated Jorge “Koke” Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

86-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Ben Yedder (Monaco)

National Duty