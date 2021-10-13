How to complete Grealish The Citizen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) called Grealish The Citizen to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. You can complete it through the SBC menu in the game.

This SBC celebrates Jack Grealish’s move from Aston Villa to Manchester City. It will reward those who complete it with a rare electrum players pack.

This Grealish The Citizen SBC requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club.

This SBC costs around 5,050 FUT coins on PlayStation and PC, and 5,550 on Xbox. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll just have to turn in a full 75-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, a maximum of four players from the same club, five different leagues, and at least one player from Premier League.

You have until Oct. 15 to complete this non-repeatable SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Grealish The Citizen SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: