How to complete Future Starts Bruno Guimarães Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced two different 84-rated versions of Bruno Guimarães from Lille to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. Both versions are obtainable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

This Player Pick SBC is part of the Future Stars’ promo that arrived today in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has given permanent upgrades to several cards and will bring a new team and four upgrades for selected players each week.

One of the new versions of Bruno Guimarães has 80 Pace, 70 Shooting, 83 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 90 Defending, and 86 Physical. The second version, though, has 81 Pace, 82 Shooting, 85 Passing, 88 Dribbling, 78 Defending, and 80 Physical. Both are good cards, but the first version has better skill ratings.

If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to choose the version that fits your playstyle the most. The first version is more focused on defense, while the second one plays as a midfielder. But considering the higher stats, we recommend you get the 90-rated Defending Bruno Guimarães.

This SBC has the same price for either card and costs around 240,00 FUT coins on any platform at the moment. It’s a fairly priced card for its skill ratings and because of the strong link it can have with incredible Brazilian players.

If you want to complete the Future Stars Bruno Guimarães Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and one player from Brazil. The second team must be an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one Ligue 1 player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Future Stars Bruno Guimarães Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

National Duty

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Teun Koopmeiners 84-rated (AZ Alkmaar)

Teun Koopmeiners 84-rated (AZ Alkmaar) CDM: Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Ligue 1